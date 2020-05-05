Like others on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, employees at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City are adjusting to a new way of life.
“I do think it’s been a really interesting time. You really learn a lot about yourself and your employees during a difficult time. Our employees have really stepped up and I am really proud of them,” said Dr. Colleen Noe, associate director at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Johnson City.
As of Friday, 13 veterans had tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the regional VA system and at the VA center, part of the Mountain Home VA Healthcare System.
Seven of those tested positive for COVID-19 at the VA hospital, while the others were screened at one of the 10 regional VA clinics.
“All of them are medically appropriate to recover at home,” Noe said.
Tents are set up out outside the Johnson City hospital to screen patients going there for medical treatment of all types.
Those who respond to questions indicating possible exposure to the coronavirus or display symptoms associated with it are directed to a second tent, where they are examined more closely.
“Everybody goes through the screening process before they go (into) the hospital,” Noe said.
About 550 possibly symptomatic people had been tested for the novel coronavirus from mid-March through Friday at the VA center, also known as Mountain Home. About 2,600 tests have been done in the regional VA system.
In-hospital results are usually available within two hours. Results from test kits sent to a Virginia lab are available within 24 hours.
Hospital and clinic staff members continue to do their jobs realizing they and their families may have heightened exposure potential to COVID-19.
“They have been amazing. They are really dedicated to taking care of veterans,” Noe said.
Centers for Disease Prevention safety protocols are observed at the VA hospital and regional clinics.
“We’re going to be at a high state of readiness. Our patients are very aware of the situation,” Noe said. “They’re very appreciative of these actions.”
One ward at the VA center is dedicated to coronavirus patients. Each room has the capacity for ventilators and other specialized equipment. As of Friday, there were no patients in the hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19, Noe said.
One VA staff member at the Knoxville clinic had tested positive for coronavirus, but has now recovered.
The VA hospital still provides other types of care for veterans enrolled in the system with “emergent needs,” Noe said.
“We’ve been very fortunate. We haven’t had to furlough employees. We are actually talking about when we can actively reopen (for elective surgeries).”
To date, Northeast Tennessee has not recorded the number of COVID-19 cases seen elsewhere in the U.S., with some patients receiving treatment at VA medical facilities.
Hospital staff is waiting to see what happens in coming weeks as some businesses reopen and there is more contact among the public.
“It really depends on how people in the community are paying attention to social distancing and CDC guidelines,” Noe said. “I will not be surprised if we see an increase in COVID-19 (cases).”
Many patients seen at the VA hospital are of an age that puts them at increased risk to contract the coronavirus.
The Quillen VA Medical Center works with a network of other hospitals in the region in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noe, a Greeneville native, has 26 years of experience.
“This is my 26th year at the VA and it is unlike anything I have ever seen. It is definitely new and it will probably change health care going forward,” she said. “The VA has never seen anything like this as a system.”
Increased use of technology like telemedicine is being utilized, Noe said.
“The VA has been using telehealth and telemedicine for several years now,” she said. “Our patients have really embraced it and our providers in Johnson City like it.”
Staff at VA hospitals in other areas of the country have been challenged to keep up with the influx of COVID-19 cases. More than 2,000 VA employees have tested positive for the virus in the U.S.
“We have been very fortunate in this region. Our community partners are prepared, but I do think we should be vigilant. We still need to make sure the community is following social distancing,” Noe said.
“We’ve been very thoughtful and taken all precautions to prepare,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of preparation to get ready for a surge.”
Visitation is cancelled at the VA hospital. There is adequate personal protective equipment for staff, which has the capability of processing N95 masks for reuse if necessary.
“Fortunately, we have a really good supply of PPEs for our employees, but we have the capability to reprocess those masks if we have to,” she said,” Noe said.
The VA hosts Skype meetings twice weekly with employees to keep them updated on the latest news relating to the health care system and COVID-19.
Everyone looks forward to a return to normalcy, such as it is.
“We’re certainly prepared for anything. We’re hoping we will be able to open up soon,” Noe said. “We’re hoping it will be will a local decision through the local office. East Tennessee has a very different COVID rate than West Tennessee.”
Noe said staff remains attuned to potential mental health issues with veterans struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.
The veteran’s crisis line number is 1-800-273-8255.