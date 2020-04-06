Following recommendations from state and local health officials, Racks by the Tracks Festival, the SPF 5K/10K Races and the Spring Wing Fling have been rescheduled for August 14-15, at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.
Originally scheduled for May 15-16, the festival is being postponed as a precaution due to ongoing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
All tickets & race registrations for the original dates will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders that purchased their tickets online and are unable to attend the rescheduled date for Spring Wing Fling or Racks by the Tracks can request a refund by contacting FreshTix by phone at 678.701.6114 or by e-mail at greenlight@freshtix.com before July 1.
To purchase tickets and for continued updates about the festival, please visit RacksbyTheTracks.com.