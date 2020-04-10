For realtors, buyers and sellers, the real estate market looks a bit different as concerns about the coronavirus mount. Realtors are still working, but not without concern for their safety and others’.
The full impact of the virus on the local housing market will become clear over the coming months, as it typically takes 45-60 days to close on on a house, said Don Fenley, the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors’ data analyst.
“It’ll be May or June before we can tell from the numbers,” Fenley said.
In the meantime, realtors say they are still working, but some aspects of their work have changed.
Gwen Lilley, a Greeneville-based realtor with Century 21 Legacy, explained that the local real estate market has been strong, and normally, spring is a time of increased activity in the real estate business.
Activity has been lower than is normal for the season especially since Gov. Bill Lee’s strengthened stay-at-home order last week, but the market has not been halted.
“Because of the virus, of course things have slowed down. Sellers are waiting to list their houses because people don’t want buyers coming through their house with the possibility of carrying the virus,” said Lilley.
Kristi Bailey, president of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, said inventory, or the number of houses becoming available on the market, is low in the region, and there are currently more buyers than available houses.
“When this is over and they do decide to list, it’s going to make a big difference, but we still have people listing, and we still have things going under contract in days of when it comes on the market,” Bailey said. “It’s not like we have come to a standstill, because we have not.”
Bailey is also a realtor based in Kingsport with Southern Dwellings.
Lilley, Bailey and Megan Pierce, another Greeneville-based realtor with Century 21 Legacy, all said they have noticed older buyers and sellers holding off on transactions, whether listing and selling or buying, more often than their younger counterparts.
“I’ve seen a lot of young buyers still out looking, but some of the older buyers are sitting back waiting because they might be in more of a critical area for the virus and have more concerns for their health,” Lilley said.
“If you’re an older seller and you don’t want to be exposed, you don’t want people coming through the house, it’s very understandable,” Bailey.
“It’s the younger people who are looking right now,” said Pierce.
Lilley and Pierce both said some sellers they have been working with have decided to temporarily pull their listings, citing their position in a high-risk category for COVID-19.
Bailey said another trend she has noticed is that people still looking tend to be more serious, perhaps looking out of sheer necessity.
“Serious buyers are still looking, but the people who weren’t as serious, who didn’t need to move and were just looking around — those buyers have stepped back,” Bailey said.
Still, Bailey said there are “plenty of interested buyers, and interest (rates are) still really low.”
One local seller, Norbert “Ski” Kolashinski — who has listed his house for sale by owner — said he has seen fewer potential buyers recently.
“They’ve pretty much quit looking. They’re all staying home,” Kolashinski said.
Kolashinski said his property is still available for showings to interested buyers, though.
“If they want to come they can come,” Kolashinski said. “It’s strictly up to them. If they were from New York City or someplace like that, I might be hesitant.”
For those who are interested in buying property, Lilley advised acting quickly.
“Since the market has been so very good, even now with the virus and stay-at-home order, if a house is listed in a good price range in Johnson City, Greene County, Jonesborough and Kingsport you still have to get to it quickly. People are looking the first day on the market, but some people are willing to wait, and that’s OK, too,” Lilley said.
At the end of February, the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors reported that there were about 1,000 contracts for residential resales pending closure, and those contracts were ongoing before the virus.
The local fall-through or cancellation rate was at 10% at the time of that report, and that is likely to increase before the coronavirus situation is resolved.
The report also said active listings were down 33% from last year and the region had 3.4 months of inventory, which follows national trends.
“With fewer listings, home prices are likely to hold steady,” National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun is quoted as saying in the report. “The temporary softening of the real estate market will likely be followed by a strong rebound once the economic quarantine is lifted, and it’s critical that the supply is sufficient to meet pent-up demand. This, too, shall pass”
“The local housing market has been resilient during past downturns. Inventory continues to be our biggest issue outside this unforeseen event,” Bailey stated in that report. “Record low mortgage rates encourage buyers to keep shopping. Housing is on very solid ground as compared to the stock market. Real estate is still a good investment.”
A press release from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors sent Thursday said the March Trends Report on local home sales and prices will be available next week.
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
Bailey, Lilley and Pierce each discussed ways they prioritize their own and others’ safety as they continue working as essential workers.
Like most people who are able to work from home, Bailey said she and many other realtors have been doing so as often as possible and conducting many tasks normally done in person online.
“You can make an offer, sign listing papers — all that can be done online,” Bailey said. “You just need an email.”
When realtors do go to show houses to a buyer in person, they are taking safety precautions.
“I might have used some Germ X after showing a house, but that was about it,” Pierce said. “Now I put booties on if I have them. I put on gloves and a mask, and in my gloved hands I take a wipe to touch things. I ask buyers not to touch anything and we keep a six-foot distance.”
Pierce said most of the buyers she works with are young, and business has not slowed down for her, but she takes the precautions she does out of concern for her family.
“I am taking it seriously and I feel like the people I work with understand they should take it seriously if they want to work with me,” Pierce said.
Bailey said she has been providing virtual house showings and open houses via Facebowok live. She brings a tape measure in order to provide measurements of spaces in the house.
“I’m going to be able to show them and tell them what they need to know,” Bailey said.
Lilley said she had also done some virtual house showings for potential buyers, particularly those who are not local, before the virus, but that she has been doing a lot more of that recently.
Bailey said the closing process also looks different right now, as it is standard for all parties involved to meet together.
“We used to all get at the closing table together and chat, but we’re not actually in the same room anymore,” Bailey said.
“You just have to bend the way you do business to make it work no matter what is going on,” Lilley said. “We’re adapting.”
“Hopefully in a couple weeks we’ll be somewhat back to normal, but until then we just have to be very cautious,” Lilley said. “Real estate is continuing to be sold, and I think as long as people keep their own safety in mind as well as others’ safety, for instance the owners of the houses they might be looking at, I think it should continue and needs to continue.”