Marsh Regional Blood Center and Ballad Health are seeking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma that would be used to treat people with a severe case of the virus for a study of its effectiveness in combatting the illness.
The donations will be part of nationwide research into the effectiveness of convalescent plasma therapy in the treatment of people hospitalized with the most serious cases of the coronavirus.
A partnership between Marsh Blood Center and Ballad Health to participate in the study was announced Thursday. The Mayo Clinic is the lead institution in the research that will explore whether a plasma infusion that provides antibodies from a person recovered from the virus is effective in reversing loss of respiratory function in those seriously ill with coronavirus.
“This could be a potential game changer in the treatment of COVID-19,” said Dr. Amit Vashist, chief clinical officer for Ballad Health.
People who have recovered from the illness are asked to contact Marsh Regional Blood Center about donating plasma to help begin the study. One person’s plasma donation can help treat two to three people.
“I am always humbled how many folks come when we put out a call about the need for blood donations,” said Dr. Evan Kulbacki, a physician at Holston Valley Medical Center who also serves as the medical director of the Marsh Regional Blood Center. “I don’t think this will be any different.”
“If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been fortunate enough to recover, you can help a person who was not so fortunate and is now very sick,” said Dr. Chris Metzger, system chair of clinical research for Ballad Health.
In Greene County, there are 23 people who have recovered from the coronavirus, according to Thursday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of people who have tested positive is now 29 in the county, according to the report, up one from Wednesday.
Regionally, 98 people have recovered from the illness, according to Ballad Health officials. Statewide 2,786 people have recovered, according to the state. The number of cases in Tennessee is now 6,262, and 141 people have died from the illness, including two from Greene County.
According to Ballad Health officials Thursday, the number of cases in the region appears to be leveling off due to social distancing efforts and people staying at home. However, if people stop practicing social distancing measures, the cases will likely begin to increase, they cautioned.
QUALIFICATIONS TO DONATE
Kulbacki and Metzger are heading the study for the region and both praised the cooperation and collaborative effort to launch the complex research process quickly. Typically, it takes months to set up a study and the preparatory work for this research has been done in about two weeks, Metzger explained.
Three groups of people are being asked to consider donating plasma, Kulbacki said.
The first group are people who tested positive and have been without symptoms for 28 days, he said. The second group are people who are recovered from the disease and have not had any symptoms for 14-28 days.
The third group are people who tested positive and are still experiencing symptoms that have not required hospitalization. Kulbacki said people in that group are asked to wait until they have not experienced any symptoms for 14 days before calling the center.
People wishing to donate are asked to call Marsh Regional Blood Center at 423-408-7500 to get information about the process and set an appointment. Before a person can donate plasma to be part of the study, documentation needs to be provided about their positive test and other relevant information, he said.
Donating plasma should cause no ill effects for the individual, Kulbacki said. Plasma as a treatment has been used to address many illnesses for decades and should be a low risk procedure for those with COVID-19 receiving the blood product, he continued.
The plasma will be screened as other blood and plasma donations are to make sure they are safe to be used and free of other conditions such as HIV, he said.
Plasma can be frozen and viable for a year for use, Kulbacki continued, so the plasma can be safely stored until it is needed for use.
Asked about who would receive the plasma treatment, Metzger said, “We don’t want to play the role of God. We will try to make it available to as many patients as possible. We will make every effort treat all those qualified if possible. That is why it is important for people who have recovered to donate.”
Patients who are hospitalized and requiring respiratory assistance will be given the plasma treatment, he said. Data will then be kept to document whether the plasma with the antibodies helped ease the need for respiratory assistance, such as placement on a respirator.
The severe respiratory symptoms typically appear in the second week a person is ill, Levine said.
As more knowledge is gained about COVID-19, these symptoms are not caused by the virus, but by a vigorous immune system response that overwhelms the lungs, he said.
The goal of the study is to find out if the antibodies contained in a recovered person’s plasma can temper that response, Levine said.
“We are trying to respond to the pandemic and not take our eyes off innovation,” he said. “When we come out of this, we will be better people to meet the challenges our region and patients may face.”