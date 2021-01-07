While announcing plans to further assist in the COVID-19 vaccination efforts for the general public, Ballad Health officials also warned Wednesday that the region faces some challenging days ahead as case surges from the Christmas and New Year’s holidays have begun.
In their weekly briefing, Ballad Health officials announced the health system is working to establish community vaccination sites in partnership with local health departments in their efforts to vaccinate individuals over 75, and will begin offering vaccines to people in that age group who are active patients of Ballad Health physicians soon in Tennessee. Offices are beginning to notify their patients over 75 about scheduling appointments.
While vaccination is an exciting development in the pandemic, it is tempered by the continuing rise in cases that continues to strain hospital staff and resources and reinforces the need to take preventive measures to control the spread of the virus until mass vaccinations can be accomplished, officials emphasized during the briefing.
“Vaccines are exciting and good news, and we are certainly excited to share that information,” said Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health. “But the current state of this pandemic is still very concerning. As we move into the coming weeks and we see the ramifications of the surges from the holidays, things will most likely get worse before they get better.”
Ten months into the pandemic, virus cases continue to increase daily in the region, Swift said, noting recent milestones for the health system, including high marks for COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health facilities earlier this week — 339 on Monday and 361 on Tuesday, the highest regional positivity rate yet reflecting that almost one in three people tested in the past seven days for the virus have it and 213 deaths from the virus in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during December, the most in a month thus far.
This data reflects the need to continue precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, said Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health and head of its virus emergency response.
“Until we reach a critical mass of a large number of people vaccinated, we still have to be wary, be concerned and to not stop doing the precautions put into place,” he said. “Please continue to wear your mask, please continue to wash your hands, and please continue to social distance until we can get a mass of people vaccinated and start to see a reduction in the numbers. Our health system is as stressed as it as ever been at this point, and we would just ask that there be diligence within our community to help us through the pandemic.”
Testing levels fell around 44% in the region during the Christmas and New Year holidays, and Ballad Health officials are hoping that the drop was due to the stoppage of testing on certain days during that period and the testing numbers will again increase as identifying those with the virus and isolating them and close contacts is an important tool to control the spread.
For Greene County, 97 new virus cases were reported in Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 update from Tennessee Department of Health.
Individuals with active cases within Greene County stood at 763, according to the state report. The 75 new cases took Greene County over the 6,000 case mark for the pandemic as 6,013 people locally have contracted the virus since last March.
No new deaths or new hospitalizations were reported for the county on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 102 people have died locally from the virus, 147 have required hospitalization and 5,148 individuals have inactive cases, having surpassed the 14-day point after a positive test or onset of symptoms and not hospitalized at that point.
SURGES STARTING
Wednesday’s number of COVID-19 patients inside Ballad Health facilities had dropped slightly to 357 with six people admitted with symptoms who were awaiting testing. The health system also has 350 people in its stay-at-home treatment program for those on the borderline of needing hospital care to treat the virus.
Differences in the number of patients often do not reflect the number of admissions and discharges of virus patients each day, Deaton said. On Wednesday, the health system had 62 people admitted with the virus while 55 were discharged. The daily scorecard also noted that 65 patients with the illness were being treated in intensive care units with 36 on ventilators.
Looking at the new cases, the positivity rate and predictive models based on those numbers, the health system is anticipating it will reach 400 or more virus inpatients by the end of January, he said.
“We are starting to see the surge on top of the surge start to happen,” Deaton added.
Swift and Deaton said the region’s positivity rate is concerning. Swift noted while this region has had a positivity rate in the 30% range for the last several days, the positivity rate for Los Angeles County in California, where hospitals are overwhelmed with virus patients and oxygen supplies are being rationed, is just under 20%.
“Here in the Appalachian Highlands we haven’t reached that point, but we are continuing to warn that unabated, this virus spread could have very tragic and far-reaching ramifications right here in our region,” she said.
Deaton noted that even though the statewide positivity rates for Tennessee and Virginia are at some of their highest marks for the pandemic, this region is still far above them with Tennessee at around 20% and Virginia at 15%.
Officials indicate that a goal for the positivity rate is to have it less than 5% for a seven-day period.
December had the most deaths for the region from the virus so far at 213, Deaton said. There have been 54 deaths in a three-day period in January thus far, he noted. Greene County had 20 deaths from the virus in December and 10 in the first six days of January.
VACCINES GIVING HOPE
Although frontline workers are exhausted, they do have hope as vaccines continue to be administered that the tide will turn in virus cases, Deaton said.
Ballad Health has inoculated more than 12,500 people with the first dose of a vaccine, including physicians, nurses, other healthcare providers, hospital volunteers, clinicians and staff members in system physician offices and clinics and other community health care providers.
Almost 400 people have received a second dose of the vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States require two doses to provide the highest level of immunity offered by the vaccines.
No one has reported any serious side effects to the vaccines that have been given, he said.
Distributing the vaccine has to be a community effort, Deaton said, and he commended the local health departments for their work thus far in handling numerous calls and administering vaccines.
Although some county health departments in the region ran out of vaccine supplies earlier this week, the demand for the shots is a good sign for the region as an indication that many people want to get vaccinated, which will help stop the spread, he added.
According to the state Department of Health, vaccines were again available through the Greene County Health Department on Wednesday for people over 75 and the groups designated to receive the first phase of the vaccine, including health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities and educators. Those over 75 are asked to call the Health Department at 798-1749 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.