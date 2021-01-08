The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the region reached a new peak Friday, according to Tennessee Department of Health.
The positivity rate hit 33.7%, meaning more than 1 in 3 people tested for the virus over the prior seven days were found to have it.
That’s nearly double the statewide rate of 17.44% for the same period of time.
Friday’s update included 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Greene County. Deaths locally stand at 102.
Statewide the Department of Health reported 6,369 new cases and 126 deaths since Thursday’s update.
There are currently 815 active cases in Greene County, according to the state.
Two more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Thursday’s update, bringing the total number of Greene County residents to require hospital care to 150.
According to the COVID-19 Scorecard from Ballad Health for Friday, there were 346 people hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities due to the virus.
Sixty-seven people were in an intensive care unit, with 39 on ventilators.
Fifty-nine people were admitted to Ballad Health hospitals in the 24 hours covered in Friday’s scorecard, and 62 people were discharged.
There were 49 designated beds available for COVID-19 patients.
According to the scorecard Ballad Health has administered 15,225 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 2,691 second doses.
There was limited availability of the vaccination in Greene County on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Tennesseeans can check when they will be eligible for the vaccine at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.
Those over 75 are currently eligible to receive the vaccination and can register by calling the Greene County Health Department at 798-1749 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to make an appointment.
Free tests are also administered by the Greene County Health Department at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary to be tested for the virus.
Self-testing kits are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults with results available online. Testing will be available for those under age 18 and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Free self-swab tests are also available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment, which can be made at CVS.com, is required.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.