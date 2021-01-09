Saturday marked the highest positivity rate reported in the region since the pandemic began, according to the Ballad Health COVID-19 Scorecard for the day, which included a positivity rate for the past seven days of 34.6% in the Ballad Health service area.
One new death was also reported locally on Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health in its daily COVID-19 update, bringing the total number of Greene County residents to die of the virus to 103.
Statewide the Department of Health reported a positivity rate of 18.16%, along with 5,844 new cases and 86 deaths on Saturday.
Sixty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported for Greene County. In total there have been 6,222 cases of the virus locally, according to the state.
There were 859 active cases in Greene County at the time of Saturday's update.
Sixteen people were moved to the inactive/recovered category on Saturday, after passing 14 days since either their positive test or onset of symptoms, bringing that total to 5,260.
No new hospitalizations were reported by the state for Greene County, leaving the total number of local people to be hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment to 150.
According to the scorecard from Ballad Health, on Saturday there were 336 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals. Two people hospitalized with virus symptoms were awaiting test results.
Sixty-two patients were in intensive care units, with 39 of those on ventilators.
Fifty-three beds designated for COVID-19 patients were available when Saturday’s scorecard was released.
The number of vaccines administered by Ballad Health stood Saturday at 15,465 first doses and 3,241 second doses.