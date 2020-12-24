Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia saw their highest number of new COVID-19 cases last week and the region had its highest number of deaths from the virus in a seven day period.
Ballad Health officials say these numbers are trending to continue at record levels into the new year and encouraged people to limit their holiday gatherings and stay out of large crowds to help curb the spread of the virus.
However, the officials said the past week has also brought hope to the pandemic with the first vaccinations given within the region and more than 6,000 Ballad Health team members vaccinated against the coronavirus.
In the 21 counties served by Ballad Health, there were a record number of new cases reported between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19 — 7,680, Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for the health system, said during its weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
That was a 29% increase in new cases over the previous week, he said, adding that the region also reached another record high as there have been 120 deaths over the past seven days from the illness in the region, the most for that length of time since the pandemic began.
Ballad Health also reached another record this past week, Deaton said. On Monday, there were 335 patients suffering from COVID-19 within the health system’s facilities, the most hospitalized with the illness for a single day since the pandemic began. Fifty-nine of those patients were in intensive care units with 42 on ventilators.
That number had dropped to 305 on Wednesday with five other people admitted with virus symptoms awaiting test results, Deaton said. A new program that provides health care at home for individuals on the borderline of needing hospitalization has helped keep the number of patients lower, he said.
“We are two days away from Christmas, and we know that people have intentions of holding gatherings,” Deaton said. “We would ask that you rethink that if you are planning on a large gathering of people and try to stay out of large crowds to limit your exposure and reduce the spread of the virus.”
A lot of people have been out shopping and attending social gatherings, which has contributed to the increase in new cases, he said.
On Wednesday, Greene County had 60 new cases reported in the daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health, bringing the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 5,086 locally. The state report indicated that the active cases have dipped just under 1,000 and stand at 992.
No new deaths or hospitalizations for the county were reported on Wednesday. Locally, 88 people have died from the virus and 143 have required hospital treatment since the pandemic began. The number of people considered to have inactive cases total 4,006. These are people who are 14 days beyond onset of symptoms or a positive test and are not hospitalized at that point.
TRENDING UP
Looking at its predictive models, the number of new cases is trending on a path that reflects low adherence to precautions to prevent spread with even higher levels of hospitalizations, Deaton said. The models show that hospitalizations could reach 500 to 550 following the holidays.
With these hospitalizations, the number of deaths is also going to increase, he said, noting that December is tracking to have a higher number of deaths from the virus than November.
The region’s positivity rate is at 23.7% over the past seven days. The positivity rate measures how many people had positive results among all those tested for the virus in the past seven days, an indication of the level of spread within a community. The goal is for the positivity rate to be 5% or below.
One positive for the region is that there have been a low number of flu cases thus far, Deaton said. He encouraged people to get a flu vaccination if they had not yet done so.
STRAINED CAPACITY
On Wednesday, 225 Ballad Health employees were in quarantine due to a positive test for the virus or exposure to someone with the virus, Deaton said.
That number of people out of work strains in the system to have enough people to provide the care needed for patients, he said. Some primary care providers have been pulled from their regular roles to help within hospitals and some non-medical staff have been reassigned to support duties, Deaton added.
The health system has asked for an extension to keep health care providers it has been provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and has also had Tennessee National Guard members deployed to help conduct COVID-19 tests, according to Ballad Health officials.
The increasing number of coronavirus patients needing hospitalization resulted in Ballad Health deferring elective surgeries at the beginning of this month, and that deferment has been extended through Jan. 15, he said.
On Wednesday, there were 74 beds available within the system for COVID-19 patients and 11 ICU beds open, Deaton said.
Deaton said the health system continues to seek other ways to create additional beds for COVID-19 patients, and the new initiative that provides home care is also helping in that effort.
Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for Ballad Health, explained that individuals who come to emergency rooms on the borderline of needing hospital care are sent home with an oxygen concentrator and oxygen meter, and telehealth technology is used for health care professionals to monitor their condition and provide care.
A patient has to meet some defined criteria to be eligible to be sent home, Runnels said, and the patient’s individual condition determines how much health care professionals provide care through the telehealth connection. If a person’s condition deteriorates, he or she is to return to the hospital for admission.
Since the program has been put into place, 250 people have received treatment in this way and 45-50 have been discharged thus far who did not need hospital care.
Deaton said that this program has helped keep hospitalizations from reaching higher levels.
While trying to create more capacity, the health system is also looking at defining parameters that would allow for the elective surgeries to resume, Deaton said.