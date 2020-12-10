With a record number of new COVID-19 diagnoses in the past week and the highest number of hospitalized patients yet during the pandemic, the region is beginning to see cases associated with Thanksgiving gatherings, according to Ballad Health officials.
For the past week, the region had more than 4,000 new cases, the highest number yet for the pandemic, and the region is tracking to surpass that total this week as the new cases are 56% of that total for the first three days and should top 5,000, said Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health during Wednesday’s weekly coronavirus briefing by the health system.
The 306 patients hospitalized with the virus Wednesday are the most treated thus far in Ballad Health facilities for a single day, and the system is anticipating implementing the next phase of its surge plan to provide capacity for 460-500 patients, a point that is expected to be reached by the end of this month, Deaton said.
“The numbers are very high and continue to grow,” he said. “I am afraid we have not seen the full surge of hospitalizations yet. We are starting to see the hospitalizations from gatherings around Thanksgiving and the travel associated with the Thanksgiving holiday. We are obviously concerned about what we are going to see in the coming weeks. We see surge on top of surge. We are having the Thanksgiving surge now, and we additionally think we will surge around Christmas and after the New Year’s holiday.”
As he shared statistics about the virus in the region, Deaton asked that people remember the numbers are not just data points.
“These are real people impacted every single day by the virus,” he said.
While the region is tracking to reach what is the worst case scenario for the number of cases according to predictive models, individuals can still make an impact to reduce community spread by taking precautions, according to Ballad Health officials.
“We have learned a lot about the treatment of this disease through this pandemic, and one of the harsh realities is that we cannot save everyone,” said Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for the health system. “It is not too late. There is still time to protect yourself, protect your family and protect this region. I will never let a press briefing pass that I won’t encourage you to mask up and limit your exposure outside your immediate household.”
A number of people with the virus have told health care workers they have tried to do the right thing and are careful. “You have to remember that you may wear a mask every time you are out, but meeting friends for dinner is an extremely high risk event right now,” Swift said “Having friends over is a high risk event. Any time you are mixing households at this point, there is a risk. Being careful means being careful all the time. If you are meeting friends, you need to have your mask and wear a mask at all times.”
Greene County recorded 108 new cases on Wednesday, according to the daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health. This is the second day this week that new cases have topped 100, and the county has recorded 289 new cases in the past three days. During the previous week, there were 333 new cases recorded.
The county had another death from the virus on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health update. That death brings the number of people locally who have died from the virus to 77.
Locally, the number of people with active cases increased to 467 and another resident of Greene County required hospitalization to treat the virus. Since the pandemic began, 133 people have required hospital care for the virus.
The number of people who are testing positive for the virus in the region is also reaching new peaks for the pandemic. For the past seven days, 27.2% of people tested for the virus had positive results. A less than 5% positive rate would indicate the spread was coming under control. Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was 19.4%, almost one in five people testing positive.
FRONTLINE WORKERS
At the beginning of the briefing, Aimee Light, director of cardiovascular services at Holston Valley Medical Center, described her mother’s battle with COVID-19 that she ultimately lost on Nov. 29.
Light said that the weeks since the death of her mother, a longtime Kingsport teacher, have been a blur and at times, it does not seem real that her mother is gone. Although Light said she has seen the ravages of the virus, she would not have believed someone a few months ago if they had told her that her healthy, active mother would be dead from the illness in the near future.
It is frustrating when she is out in the community and sees intelligent, knowledgable people without masks who are not taking precautions, Light said.
“A part of me can’t help wonder if everyone would have taken this seriously from the start, how many lives would have been saved and would my mom have been one of them,” she said.
“For the people who continue to doubt the importance of masks and social distancing, I would want to give a small glimpse of what I lived the two weeks she was in the hospital. No one should have to die like that. No one should have to watch their loved ones die like that. Our nurses, doctors and health care team are exhausted — mentally, spiritually, and physically,” Light continued.
“Please wear masks, and please social distance,” she said. “Nothing can bring back my mother and the more than 800 others who have died in our region, but think of the lives we can save going forward.”
Hannah Shipp, a registered nurse in the ICU at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, also encouraged people to take all precautions they can.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Shipp said, the people with the most serious cases of COVID-19 at her hospital were transferred to Johnson City Medical Center. In August, Shipp was redeployed to work in the COVID-19 ICU unit at the Johnson City hospital.
“There are not enough words to describe what it is like in our hospitals and what is happening with these patients, she said. “As an ICU nurse, I have cared for some very sick people, but COVID-19 patients are the sickest I have ever treated.”
At Johnson City, Shipp said she began to see the worst of the worst and the number of severe cases increasing.
“Every day I feel the grief of families and individuals as they struggle with separation and uncertainties of life and death decisions,” she said. “I have seen fear in patient’s eyes as they struggle to do the simplest everyday tasks. They look to me for answers, but I don’t have them.”
Shipp said she is “tired of seeing people suffer and families struggle with decisions about treatment. I wish I didn’t have these stories to tell about my experience. But this virus is real. Everybody can do their part. As insignificant or inconvenient as it may seem, if wearing a mask keeps one person from catching this and suffering, it is worth it. If staying away from that large gathering and finding some alternative with social distancing, then do it, if not for yourself, then for your community.
“You may not have been directly affected by COVID-19 or had a mild case and have recovered, but you cannot turn a blind eye to those who are fighting for their lives at this very moment. When I hear angry comments about this being a fake virus or political propaganda, as a nurse, I can’t help but think of those families who will spend the holiday season grieving because of a loss of a loved one to this virus.”
TESTING ENCOURAGED
One of the unusual aspects of the virus is the rate of admissions and discharges for hospitals, Swift said.
Although the total number of patients hospitalized with the virus may go up or down by a number or two a day, Ballad Health is seeing high numbers of admissions and discharges of virus patients each day, she said. On Wednesday, the system had 49 admissions and 28 discharges of patients with COVID-19.
Asked about testing, Swift said that increase in the positive rate is not due to a decrease in the number of people tested as the numbers of people being tested have remained steady if not increased.
The positive rate indicates the spread of the virus in the community, and with the high amount of community spread, it is likely there are many people with the virus who have not been tested.
Swift encouraged people to be tested if they are experiencing any symptoms, even mild ones. It is difficult to isolate and quarantine, she said, but it is crucial in stopping the pandemic.
She also encouraged anyone who had not received their flu shot to get one. The flu season is in the beginning stages in the region and has been mild thus far.
“While COVID-19 has been devastating, if our flu numbers start to go up in January and February, I am not sure Ballad Health can handle it,” she said.