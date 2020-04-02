The Northeast Regional Health Office has established four assessment sites, including a Greene County location, to increase local availability of novel coronavirus testing.
National Guard medical teams will be on site to assist with testing.
Drive-through coronavirus testing began this week in the parking lot of the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St.
Testing is available from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The assessment sites are open to pre-screened and pre-registered patients only.
Testing sites are also open in Carter, Hawkins and Washington counties.
Residents who have concerns they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at (423) 979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED
Pre-registration is required for testing at all sites and will be unavailable at the sites.
Parking lot site locations and hours of operation are:
- Carter County Health Department, 403 E G St., Elizabethton: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Hawkins County-Rogersville Health Department, 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Washington County Health Department, 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients with symptoms will undergo pre-screening and pre-registration by phone, and then be directed to the site to undergo nasal swab collection and testing for COVID-19. Public health regional nurses will then follow up with the patient, a Northeast Regional Health Office news release said.
“Most people, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19,” the news release said.
Those in high-risk categories are prioritized for testing.
High-risk categories include contacts with confirmed cases, those in occupations with exposure to a large number of contacts, health care workers, nursing home residents, severely immunocompromised patients, critically ill patients, pregnant women and those who have COVID-19 symptoms.
REDUCING IMPACT
The release said that there are many things area residents can do to reduce the impact of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue.
- Clean and disinfect objects such as cellphones and computers, and other high-touch surfaces regularly.
- Practice social/physical distancing from others. Be safer at home.
REDUCE POSSIBILITY OF INFECTION
Northeast Regional Health Office advises that all Tennesseans, especially those in high-risk populations, should take the following actions to reduce the possibility of getting sick with COVID-19:
- * Keep a space of at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
- Limit your time in public to essential needs only, such as grocery trips, medical care, pharmacy needs or emergencies.
- When you are in public, avoid crowds as much as possible, and keep away from others who may be sick, and wash your hands often.
- Avoid non-essential travel, especially on airlines and cruise ships.
- Stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed.
Regional health office spokeswoman Kristen Spencer said that if a resident of Greene or the other three counties exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, they will need to call the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at 423-979-4689 to be pre-screened and pre-registered.
"If the resident is approved for testing, they will be routed to the closest drive-through site near their residence. However, residents can request testing at one of the four available drive-through sites if they have a preference," Spencer said.
The Tennessee Department of Health has additional information about COVID-19 available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.