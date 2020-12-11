Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death rate is higher than the state overall, and more than half the Greene Countians who have been hospitalized for the virus have later died from the illness.
The reason for the COVID-19 death rate lies primarily in the percentage of the region’s population above the age of 65, according to Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University.
“When you think about the impact of COVID-19 on the rest of the country, you begin to realize how important age is in our region,” Wykoff said. “There are certainly other factors. We know our heart disease rate and other issues are also important in rural areas in Tennessee and in rural America. But what I think is contributing the most is age to COVID-19 deaths.”
For eight counties in Northeast Tennessee, the death rate from COVID-19 is 66.7 deaths per 100,000 residents, while the rate for Tennessee overall is 57.4 deaths per 100,000 people, Wykoff noted. The nation’s average death rate is 76.3 per 100,000 people.
Thus, the death rate for Northeast Tennessee is about 16% higher than the state, he continued. The eight counties reflected in Wykoff’s data are Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. A total of 510 people have died from the coronavirus in those counties since the pandemic began, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Seventy-five is the average age of those who passed away from the virus in Ballad Health facilities, which include all the hospitals in Northeast Tennessee, according to the system. The health system has noted that the ages of people who have died have ranged from those in their mid-20s to over 100.
LOCAL NUMBERS
For Greene County, 59% of the people hospitalized so far later died from the virus, according to data from the state. The county has had 79 deaths, including two new ones reported Friday, as well as 30 deaths among nursing home residents and 133 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
The highest percentage among the eight counties was in Unicoi, with 63% of people hospitalized later dying from the virus. The only other county of the eight with a percentage greater than 50 was Washington at 51% of people hospitalized dying from the virus. The lowest was Sullivan at 28%.
On Friday, Greene County had 76 new cases of the virus along with the two new deaths, according to the state Department of Health’s daily virus update. There are 562 active cases in the county.
Since the pandemic began, 3,891 people have contracted the virus in the county, and 3,250 are counted as having inactive cases by the state due to being 14 days past onset of symptoms or a positive test.
Hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities Friday were 309 people with COVID-19, and 11 people had been admitted with symptoms while awaiting test results. Sixty-four of the virus patients were in intensive care units with 39 on ventilators. There were no new hospitalizations reported locally on Friday.
The positive rate for the region increased on Friday to 27.2%. The positive rate reflects how many people had positive results among all those tested for the virus in the preceding seven days, currently a little more than one in four. Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was 26.1%.
AGE FACTOR
Factors that can lead to a person suffering more severe complications to the coronavirus are underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and old age, Wykoff said, but the difference between Northeast Tennessee and other areas seems to be attributable primarily to age.
In Northeast Tennessee, the average age is 43.6 while it is 35.9 in the state’s eight most populous counties and 37.9 for the entire state, he explained.
“Our region is quite a bit older than Tennessee overall, the U.S. and the eight most populous counties in Tennessee,” Wykoff said. “We are older and have a higher percentage of population over 65 who are more at risk for COVID-19 deaths.”
One in five people in Northeast Tennessee is over the age of 65, compared to one in eight in the state’s eight most populous counties.
Greene and Carter counties have the highest percentage of residents over 65, both with 20.8% of the population in that age group. The average for Tennessee is 16.4% and the nation is slightly higher at 16.5%.
UNDERLYING CONDITIONS
Wykoff noted that underlying medical conditions do also play a role in placing people at greater risk for the severe complications from COVID-19 that could lead to death.
More than 50% of adults in five of the eight Northeast Tennessee counties have at least one of the underlying medical conditions that place people at higher risk for severe virus complications, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.
Greene County has the highest average with 56.3% of adults with the conditions, according to the CDC data from 2018, the latest year for which it is available.
Hancock County was the second highest at 55% and the lowest was Washington at 41.9%.
Northeast Tennessee is like other rural areas where it is common for residents to have more underlying conditions than people in urban areas, said Dr. David Kirschke, regional medical officer for the Northeast Tennessee region office of the state Department of Health.
These conditions do put people at higher risk for severe complications of the virus and are also found in people who are older, he said.
Through the first part of the pandemic, the region was doing well in keeping the numbers of cases in nursing homes to a minimum, Kirschke said.
“As the number of cases in the community started going up, it made it difficult to keep the virus out of nursing homes and other long term care facilities,” he said. The first deaths from the virus were recorded over the summer in the region as virus cases also began to rise in the county.
According to the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, community spread is a primary factor leading to outbreaks in nursing home.
“Our worst fears have come true as COVID runs rampant among the general population, and long term care facilities are powerless to fully prevent it from entering due to its asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the organization. “If everybody would wear a mask and social distance to reduce the level of COVID in the community, we know we would dramatically reduce these rates in long term care facilities.”
Thirty residents from two nursing homes in Greene County have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health. The deaths have been from previous outbreaks at Life Care Center of Greeneville and Signature Healthcare of Greeneville.
The state updates its long term care facility data on Fridays. This week, the data reflects four cases among the 43 residents at the Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Greeneville, but no deaths have been recorded there.
For the eight counties reflected in the ETSU data, 216 residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities have died from the virus during the pandemic, according to the Department of Health. The highest numbers of deaths have occurred in Sullivan and Washington counties — 62 in seven facilities in Sullivan and 58 in six facilities in Washington.