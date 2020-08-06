A common public interpretation of COVID-19 increases attributable to testing availability is a misunderstanding of the data, according to health officials.
While there has been more testing recently, the increase in positive cases is not due to more people tested for the virus, Ballad Health officials said in a briefing on Wednesday.
“There is a common misconception that the rapid increase in our numbers is because we are testing more,” said Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health. “I want to make it very clear today that is not true; the increase is not strictly related to an increase in testing.”
The percentage of positive rates among those who have been tested reflect how prevalent the coronavirus is in local communities and the region, Swift explained.
“These numbers continue to go up and we are seeing hospitalizations continuing to go up every week,” she said. “This is a really a threat to all of us in the region regardless of your age or your current health status.”
The hospitals are nearing capacities, according to system officials.
“I can’t talk without continuing to stress, and I know you have heard it before, the importance of mask wearing and hand sanitizing,” Swift said. “That is the way we truly get this under control and slow this down so our hospitals can continue to provide all the services the community needs.”
Greene County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to increase on Wednesday. According to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 22 new cases in the county with 18 more active cases and four more people defined as recovered.
There are now 250 active cases of the virus locally with 398 cases reported since the pandemic began. One new person was hospitalized with the illness in Greene County in the 24 hours covered in the state report, bringing the total who have required hospital care to 26.
In the eight-county region served by Ballad Health in Northeast Tennessee, Washington County continues to have the most active cases with 807 on Wednesday. Other counties in that service region with more active cases than Greene are Carter with 339, Hawkins with 291 and Sullivan with 275.
Statewide, there were 1,657 new cases reported Wednesday, bringing Tennessee’s total to 114,098, according to the state Health Department report. There were 27 more deaths recorded, bringing the total to 1,144, and 75,550 are listed as recovered.
TESTING RATES
At the beginning of the pandemic when the only people tested were those with symptoms, Ballad Health had a positive rate ranging from 3% to 6%, Swift said.
In late spring and early summer, as more tests were available and stricter preventive measures were in place, people who were not experiencing symptoms were also tested. At that time, the positive rate fell to less than 1%, she said.
However, in the past several weeks, that positive rate has steadily increased as the total number of cases has risen, Swift said. In the past seven days, the positive rate in Ballad Health’s service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, which includes Greene County, has risen to 10.9%.
Ballad Health is performing more testing than ever, Swift continued, and if the number of infections were under control or dropping, that positive rate would start to decrease.
“Instead we are seeing these rates continuing to increase indicating there is a growing level of community prevalence of of the virus,” she said.
When the number of tests started peaking in mid-July, the positive rate among those tested was at 8% and the percentage has increased.
While 10% percent does not sound like a huge number, that rate is higher than both the Tennessee and Virginia statewide percentages of those testing positive among all the tests given, Swift continued. For the same seven-day period, Tennessee’s rate was 8.3%, and Virginia’s stood at 7.2%.
The positive rates for this region are also higher than the corresponding rates for metropolitan areas in Tennessee with Chattanooga at 8.7%, Memphis at 8.5% and Knoxville at 5.3%, she said. Florida, which is a hotspot for the virus, has a positive rate of 14.88%, North Carolina’s is 14.5% and South Carolina’s is 6.5%, she added. New York, which was an early hotspot in the pandemic, has a positive rate of less than 1% now.
In Greene County, 8,129 COVID-19 tests have been administered since the pandemic began. According to state data, the county has averaged 9.93 new cases a day for the past 14 days.
MASK WEARING EFFECTS
With the mask mandates in place in many local counties, it is hoped that the rate will steady and start to drop in a couple of weeks, Swift said.
“We do think the mask mandates are certainly going to help,” she said. “There are some early indications that in the next week or two some of the numbers start to slow down.”
With this virus, it takes people a couple of weeks between contracting the illness and being at a point that medical care is needed, Swift said.
Thus far, most people contracting the illness start experiencing symptoms five to seven days after the virus was transmitted to them, she said. Typically, people do not begin experiencing symptoms that bring them to the hospital until around 10 days after getting sick.
Every 12 days, the number of patients being treated in Ballad Health facilities is currently doubling, Swift said.
On Wednesday, there were 94 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ballad Health facilities with 22 of those in the intensive care unit and 14 on ventilators, according to Eric Deaton, Ballad Health chief operating officer and leader of the health system’s coronavirus response efforts.
There are 55 people with COVID-19 symptoms hospitalized awaiting test results, so the number could increase to over 100 easily, Deaton said. Designated COVID care beds still available are 60, with 17 available in ICU. The system is at 91.9% capacity for its medical unit beds and 81.5% of its intensive care unit beds. He noted that in addition to ventilators, some of the patients with the most serious symptoms are being treated with heavy concentrations of oxygen.
Currently, the system is in the phase of its surge plan to have around 165 beds designated throughout the system for COVID patients. If numbers continue to increase, the number of beds to be set aside for coronavirus cases is around 215, Deaton said.
If more beds than that are needed, the health system will begin to look at suspending elective surgeries to retain more capacity for care of people with the virus, he said.
Deaton summarized a scorecard detailing current hospitalization numbers and the information reported to the state including positive test results and deaths, noting that 20% of the total deaths in its facilities have been in the past week. That scorecard will be released by the system each day to the media, distributed to local government officials and will be available on Ballad Health’s website and Facebook page.