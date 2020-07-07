Greene County has three more cases of COVID-19, and a county office will be reopening tomorrow after its employees tested negative for the virus.
The number of coronavirus cases in the county since the pandemic began has reached 117, three more than Monday, according to Tuesday's report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases within the county remain at 37 as three more people are listed as recovered in Monday's report, counterbalancing the new cases. The report lists 78 people as recovered from COVID-19, according to the report.
The number of negative test results for Greene Countians is 4,116 and includes the results for employees in the Register of Deeds office.
That office will reopen Wednesday in the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 8 a.m. and will be open regular hours on Wednesday, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
Each of the employees in the office have tested negative for COVID-19, Morrison said. "It is good news," he said.
The employees were tested after their department head, Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally, tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to Texas.
The office has been closed since July 2.
In addition, the office has been cleaned and sanitized as well as common areas inside the Annex, according to Morrison.
Statewide, 1,359 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID cases in Tennessee since the pandemic started to 53,514. The state lists 31,827 as recovered. There are 21,687 active cases in the state.
Deaths from the virus in the state is 665. Two people have died from the virus in Greene County since the pandemic began.