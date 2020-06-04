Relay For Life of Greene County has historically been an event about community and togetherness, but to ensure participant safety due to the coronavirus pandemic changes will be made to this year’s event.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Relay For Life of Greene County will be concentrating on engaging the community together while staying apart through Relay Where You Are Week June 8-13, according to a release from the organization.
Activities will be housed on the event Facebook page. The week will end with a Drive Thru Luminaria Ceremony at Greeneville High School 8-10 p.m. on June 13 honoring the lives of those impacted by cancer, the release stated.
Luminaria bags and track signs will be lining the areas around the high school to honor and remember special people in the participants’ lives.
Traditional white luminaria bags are $10 donation and track sign is a $20 donation. Bags and signs can be purchased online at www.relayforlife.org/greenetn or by contacting a team captain.
Participants will be asked to engage in simple daily activities, encourage others to join and highlight the things that make Relay For Life special. Daily action items will be posted and participation encouraged through Facebook.
In addition, individual stories will be highlighted each day throughout the community live on the Facebook page.
Relay For Life nationwide is sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue with cancer research, the 24/7 helpline and for continuing services to get patients the care and support they need.
For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/greeneTN.