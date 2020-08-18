Several state departments have partnered with the Keep Tennessee Beautiful program to reduce coronavirus-related personal protective equipment litter.
In response to the current pandemic, the Tennessee Department of Transportation joined with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Keep Tennessee Beautiful to reduce personal protective equipment litter.
The campaign also promotes responsible behaviors for the proper disposal of face masks and other PPE.
The partnership will feature a series of social media posts highlighting proper PPE disposal and TDOT’s “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” litter prevention campaign.
Posts and additional messaging will be shared electronically by all three entities and made available through Keep Tennessee Beautiful and the group’s statewide network of affiliates.
“This partnership is a response to a rise in PPE litter which TDOT has begun to notice on rights-of-way, and how we, as state agencies, can work together to share one impactful message,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in a news release.
All social media posts will have common messaging including:
- Single use masks, gloves, and wipes should not be placed into any recycling containers or disposed of on the ground. Improper disposal creates health and environmental hazards.
- All PPE should be properly disposed of in a trash receptacle.
- Wearing a reusable or cloth mask instead of single-use masks can reduce the amount of PPE waste going to landfills and help fight the spread of COVID-19.
“In these unusual times, unusual problems arise, and the litter of personal protective equipment is an example. We encourage all Tennesseans to be mindful of this issue and maintain their commitment to the beauty of our state,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in a news release.
“We are grateful to TDOT and Keep Tennessee Beautiful for their partnership in this effort,” Salyers said in the release.
TDOT spends $15 million annually on litter pickup and prevention education. TDOT has decreased the amount of roadside litter by 43% since 2006, the release said.
But "at any given time, nearly 100 million pieces of litter occur on Tennessee roadsides," the release said.
For more information on the program and TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention campaign, visit: https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/.
Keep Tennessee Beautiful is an adjunct service of the University of Memphis. It provides expertise in litter prevention education, litter law enforcement, community beautification, and volunteer recruitment and management. The program is administered across Tennessee through a network of 33 local affiliates.
Information about Keep Tennessee Beautiful can be found at https://www.keeptnbeautiful.org/.
The Division of Solid Waste Management within TDEC oversees various solid waste and recycling programs.
For more information on the proper disposal of COVID-19 PPE, go to the following link: https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/sw-solid-waste.html.