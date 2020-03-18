The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center is closed until further notice as a precaution in response to the coronavirus, but will continue to serve as a meal distribution site for senior citizens.
All activities are canceled as well, following the decision to close the center beginning today. The center was open Tuesday although some group activities such as line dance classes and bridge had already been cancelled.
The Roby Center will continue to serve as a meal distribution site for the nutrition program of the First Tennessee Area Agency for Aging and Disability.
“It is what we feel like is the best,” Roby Executive Director Glenda Blazer said Tuesday after meeting with Town of Greeneville officials about closing.
Senior citizen centers across the state are closing, and it has been recommended by the statewide Area Agency on Aging and Disability, Blazer said.
The First Tennessee Area Agency serves Greene and seven other counties in Northeast Tennessee. As part of its nutrition program, the First Tennessee Area Agency provides meals at various sites, including the Roby Center, as well as providing delivery to homebound five days a week.
Providing information about the coronavirus during Tuesday’s Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, City Administrator shared the decision to close the Roby Center as a precautionary measure.
The Roby Center will not serve meals on site, but will be open for seniors to pick up their meals as part of the nutrition program, he said.
“It is important that we keep it open for the distribution so seniors can get their meals,” he said.
Meals will continue to be delivered to homebound seniors as part of the program.
Smith said precautions to prevent the spread of the virus have been shared with town employees.
“One of the most important things locally is that we have a call center set up by Ballad Health,” he said. “If anyone has flu-like symptoms or those of the virus, they can call the line and be assessed by medical professionals. If they might need testing for the flu or the coronavirus, they can receive instructions on that line of the next steps to receive treatment or testing.”
People experiencing mild symptoms are encouraged to stay at home and self-isolate, and to call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect at 1-833-822-5523. A Ballad Health team member will provide a screening over the telephone. The phone line is active 24 hours per day, and the service is free.
Mayor W.T. Daniels said that the decisions to close the center and curtail other group activities in town departments such as Parks and Recreation are the correct steps to take at this point.
“There is no question we will get through this,” he said. “It is not fun right now, but we will get through it.”