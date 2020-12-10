Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center Director Glenda Blazer gives a Christmas gift bag to a member of the center on Wednesday. With the Roby Center still closed due to COVID-19 and recommendations from health officials against large gatherings, gift bags were distributed to members of the adult center by staff in a drive through setting in the parking lot. The bags were filled with a thermometer, a pulse meter, a pan of cookies and lots of holiday candy. Blazer said many members have called the center to express appreciation for the bags. The Roby Center typically has a special Christmas meal for its members, which was not possible this year during the pandemic.