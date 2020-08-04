Congressman Phil Roe will host virtual office hours in August as part of his monthly constituent services outreach.

Instead of in-person services at a local location, the services will be provided remotely due to the coronavirus, according to a release from Roe’s office.

Office hours are typically held one a day a month at the Greene County Courthouse Annex.

Roe’s staff continues to be available for designated office hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. to assist First District constituents. To speak with one of the district representatives call 423-247-8161. All telephone messages left will be returned in a timely manner, according to the release.

Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can assist constituents include:

  • coronavirus relief — unemployment insurance, small business loans and tax rebates
  • senior citizens — Social Security and disability
  • students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies
  • veterans: Veterans Affairs claims and military service problems
  • small business — Small Business Administration loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations
  • home buyers: governmental home loan application problems
  • local governments — disaster assistance, regulation compliance and federal grant application problems, and
  • taxpayers — IRS tax problems.

Tags

Recommended for you