Congressman Phil Roe will host virtual office hours in August as part of his monthly constituent services outreach.
Instead of in-person services at a local location, the services will be provided remotely due to the coronavirus, according to a release from Roe’s office.
Office hours are typically held one a day a month at the Greene County Courthouse Annex.
Roe’s staff continues to be available for designated office hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. to assist First District constituents. To speak with one of the district representatives call 423-247-8161. All telephone messages left will be returned in a timely manner, according to the release.
Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can assist constituents include:
- coronavirus relief — unemployment insurance, small business loans and tax rebates
- senior citizens — Social Security and disability
- students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies
- veterans: Veterans Affairs claims and military service problems
- small business — Small Business Administration loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations
- home buyers: governmental home loan application problems
- local governments — disaster assistance, regulation compliance and federal grant application problems, and
- taxpayers — IRS tax problems.