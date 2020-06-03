Constituent services outreach for Rep. Phil Roe (R-1) will be be handled remotely for the month of the June as a measure to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
This is not a cancellation of the constituent service hours normally held each month in Greene County, but a way the congressman can effectively assist his constituents while taking precautions to protect both the public and his staff, according to a release from Roe’s office.
A staff member or members normally hold office hours at the Greene County Courthouse Annex at lease one day a month.
Roe’s staff continue to be available for designated office hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist First District constituents.
To speak with one of the district representatives in the Kingsport office call 423-247-8161.
Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can be of assistance:
- coronavirus relief: unemployment insurance, small business loans, and tax rebates
- senior citizens: Social Security and disability
- students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies
- veterans: Veterans Affairs claims and military service problems
- small business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations
- home buyers: government home loan application problems
- local governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems, and
- taxpayers: Internal Revenue Service tax problems.