As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Congressman Phil Roe (R-1) will continue to hold local office hours virtually for the month of October.
The monthly constituent services outreach hours that are typically held at the Greene County Courthouse Annex each month will be handled remotely for this month, according to a release from the Congressman’s office.
Roe’s staff continue to be available for designated office hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist First District constituents.
To speak with one of the district representatives in Roe’s Kingsport office call 423-247-8161.
Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can be of assistance include
- coronavirus relief: unemployment insurance, small business loans and tax rebates;
- senior citizens: Social Security and disability;
- students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies;
- veterans: Veterans Administration claims and military service problems;
- small business: Small Business Association loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations;
- home buyers: home loan application problems;
- local governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance and federal grant application problems, and
- taxpayers: IRS tax problems.