Congressman Phil Roe’s monthly outreach for Greene County will be held remotely in April.
The change to remote hours is due to the extraordinary measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to an announcement from Roe’s office.
Roe’s staff continue to be available Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. to assist First District constituents. To speak with one of the district representatives in the Kingsport office call 423-247-8161. All telephone messages left will be returned in a timely manner.
Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can be of assistance:
- Coronavirus relief: unemployment insurance, small business loans and tax rebates
- Senior citizens: Social Security and disability
- Students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies
- Veterans: VA claims and military service problems
- Small business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations
- Home buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems
- Local governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems
- Taxpayers: IRS tax problems