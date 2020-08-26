Safety protocols practiced at the Greene County Courthouse in response to the coronavirus pandemic are helping the court system function smoothly.
“Thankfully, we have not had anyone test positive for COVID in my office. We are still under the protocols that we have followed for a while now,” Greene County Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said last week.
The court clerk’s staff remained virus-free as of Tuesday.
Some changes in court procedure have been put in place as the pandemic continues in Greene County and across Tennessee.
FOLLOWING SAFETY PROTOCOLS
“We are still under the protocols that we have followed for a while now. These protocols include limiting access to hearings to only those directly involved in the case at hand,” Shepard said.
General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. continues video arraignments of individuals charged with felonies or those who cannot make bail.
Individuals who were issued a summons, or are out on bond, wait outside the courthouse until their case is called. A tent set up in front of the courthouse provides protection from the weather for those that are waiting, Shepard said.
“All patrons to the courthouse must wear a mask, and have their temperature taken with an infrared thermometer,” he said.
Certain exceptions for wearing a mask have been put in place for judges and court staff while they are in the courtroom. The presiding judge has the final say on who must wear a mask in the courtroom, Shepard said.
The mask mandate issued by county Mayor Kevin Morrison is in its sixth week. Masks or other facial coverings are required within Greene County governmental facilities, including the courthouse and Greene County Courthouse Annex.
The public is asked to conduct all business it can by telephone, mail or the internet if possible during the mask mandate, and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that include frequent hand washing, avoid touching the face and disinfection of used materials and surfaces.
With help from courthouse security officers, “I am only allowing two or three people in the clerk’s office at a time to pay court fines and conduct other court-related business,” Shepard said.
“For the most part, everyone is being polite and waiting their turn,” he said.
The order to cease eviction/detainer warrants and garnishments was lifted on July 1.
“At the present time, we are issuing evictions and garnishments,” Shepard said.
August is Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson’s month to serve in Greene County.
Pearson has heard “a limited amount of cases this month, which were generally related to criminal matters,” Shepard said.
COURT PROCEDURE CHANGES
He said similar to General Sessions Court, circuit Criminal Court judges are limiting access to their courtrooms. Social distancing is practiced in all courtrooms by designated seating areas.
Juries are picked three times a year for the January to April, May to August, and September thru December terms.
The last jury pool was held over for a second term by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
“Those jurors will have served from Jan. 1 of this year, thru Aug. 31,” Shepard said., “I am grateful for that jury pool being patient with our judges, and myself, as we are constantly looking for ways to keep everyone safe from the spread of COVID-19, while keeping dockets moving in an efficient manner.”
New jurors will be selected Sept. 1.
September is one of the three Criminal Court trial months in Greene County. The other two are January and May. Dugger presides over Criminal Court during the designated Greene County trial months.
“(He) is doing things a little differently this term,” Shepard said.
In an effort to reduce courtroom crowding, first day juror orientation has been broken up into three groups.
Shepard said that jurors will meet at either 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., or 1:30 p.m.
“My jury notice letter has instructions to call me or my criminal clerk to be given their time to come in,” Shepard said.
At least two Greene County Criminal Court jury trials were set for September on July 31 by Dugger.
Court officials continue to monitor the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Greene County.
“We do have a few jury trials scheduled for this term, but as of now, no one involved is overly optimistic about those cases being heard,” Shepard said.
Drawing a jury, safely accommodating jurors during a trial, the appearance of witnesses and other trial participants in the main courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse are all factors that remain under consideration, Shepard said.