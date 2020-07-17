Early voting for the Aug. 6 election begins today at the Greene County Election Commission, but the process for voters will look a little different due to the coronavirus.
To cast a ballot during the early voting period through Aug. 1, individuals are to come to the Election Commission’s new office location at 311 CCU Blvd, Suite 1, in the former Consumer Credit Union building.
Hours will be 8:30 a.m.-6p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on the three Saturdays during the period, July 18 and 25 and Aug. 1. The Aug. 6 election ballot includes the county general election, state and federal primaries and municipal elections in Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim.
On Thursday, Election Commission board members made some final preparations for the election, certifying the voting machines to be used during the early voting period and on election day. The process involves checking the machines to make sure no filled out ballots are contained within the equipment and sealing them.
Following the meeting, final preparations were made for the early voting period to take place in the lobby area of the Election Commission office, including measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The lobby flooring now has places marked for people to stand 6 feet apart while waiting in line to vote. Voters will present their photo ID and sign in to vote at a table with plastic shields in place to separate election workers from voters. The voting machines will also be spaced 6 feet apart and be separated from the rest of the lobby by a curtain.
As part of coronavirus prevention precautions, a bag will be given to each voter that will contain a pen and a disposable glove that can be used during the registration and voting process as well as an “I voted” sticker, Administrator of Elections Donna Burgner told the commission.
Signage will also be in place to encourage voters to wear a facial covering inside the Election Commission. Poll workers and election officials will be wearing personal protective equipment during the early voting period and on election day.
The state has provided facial masks, face shields, gloves and gowns for poll workers to wear during early voting and on Aug. 6. In addition, the state has provided hand sanitizer for polling places.
Burgner told the commission that an adequate supply for the early voting period is on hand, and another delivery of the protective supplies is expected in the next few weeks from the state to provide an adequate supply for election day.
ABSENTEE VOTING
One change in place for the August election statewide due to the coronavirus is the ability for all registered voters to ask to cast their ballot by mail.
In June, an order in Davidson County Chancery Court directed that the state of Tennessee allow any voter who does not wish to vote in person due to the coronavirus pandemic to be eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail. Under normal circumstances, the ability to vote absentee is eligible to voters that meet certain qualifications such as medical conditions that prevent in-person voting, those serving in the military and those who are overseas at the time of the election.
Burgner told the commission that 675 people have called thus far to request an absentee ballot application for the August election. That does not include those who have submitted the application online or mailed a request for the application.
Once a completed application is submitted, she explained, the information is verified. If the voter is determined to be eligible to vote absentee, the ballot is then mailed to them.
Voters have until July 30 to request to vote absentee for the Aug. 6 election. Ballots must be mailed in time for the Election Commission office to receive it no later than the close of polls on Aug. 6. Ballots cannot be hand delivered to the office.
During the meeting, the Election Commission members reviewed voter registration forms. Currently, there are 39,074 registered voters in Greene County. Since the Election Commission’s last meeting on June 9, 351 people have registered to vote locally.
AUGUST BALLOT
Aug. 6 is the county general election. The only countywide office in the election is assessor of property. Incumbent Chuck Jeffers is running unopposed for that office.
The school board seats are also on the ballot in the county general election. Running unopposed are incumbents Tommy Cobble in the 2nd School Board District and Rick Tipton, who is serving as chairman, in the 7th School Board District.
In Baileyton, there will be one contested race. William “Kenny” Kerr and Bobby Stevens are running for mayor. Steve Hall and Sherrie Ottinger are seeking aldermen seats on the Baileyton Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
On the ballot in Greeneville are five offices with no contested races on the ballot. Incumbent W.T. Daniels is the only candidate for mayor. Seeking to represent the 2nd Ward on the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen are incumbents Scott Bullington and Tim Teague. Two aldermen are to be elected.
Two representatives from the 2nd Ward are also to be elected to the Greeneville Board of Education. Running are incumbent and chair Cindy Luttrell and first-time office seeker Crystal Hirschy.
Three incumbents have also filed to seek reelection in Mosheim. Tommy Gregg is seeking reelection as mayor, James Foshie as 2nd Ward alderman and Dave Long as 1st Ward alderman.
State and federal primaries will also be included on the ballot. Incumbent state House of Representatives members David Hawk (R-5) and Jeremy Faison (R-11) are seeking reelection. Hawk represents most of Greene County in the legislature, while Faison’s district includes western parts of the county.
Hawk is also running for the Republican nomination to serve the 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives along with a host of others. The Democratic and independent primaries are uncontested.
A host of candidates have also filed petitions to run to fill the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is not running for reelection. Seventeen candidates have filed to run in the Republican primary with three from East Tennessee — Roy Dale Cope from Chattanooga, Kent Morrell from Knoxville and Glen L. Neal, Jr. from Kodak. Six candidates from Middle and West Tennessee have filed to run in the Democratic primary. Several independent candidates have also filed to run for Senate including Jeffrey Grunau of Knoxville.