With both local school systems starting the academic year in an online format due to COVID-19, school transportation is just one of the many aspects of the back-to-school season that look different this year even as districts work to safely provide in-person instruction for students not registered to stay online.
New bus protocols including assigned seating, mask requirements, and more stringent cleaning measures have been put in place in efforts to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and maintain safety for all as students begin physically attending school after a virtual start to the school year in August, many of them for the first time since leaving for spring break in March.
One thing school transportation professionals say will help keep buses safe is to keep the number of students on the buses as low as possible.
“Parents are encouraged to drive their students if possible, if they have transportation and can make it happen between school hours,” said Kristen Rollins, transportation supervisor for Greeneville City Schools.
Parents of Greene County Schools students are also asked to transport their children to school if it is possible.
In a Sept. 3 Greene County school board meeting where the board voted to amend back-to-school plans to allow for a staggered in-person return to school, board chair Rick Tipton stressed that parents driving students to school “helps us out tremendously.”
Greene County students not registered for the full-time online option began attending school in-person on Thursday on a hybrid A/B schedule, and Greeneville City Schools leadership is monitoring conditions to consider implementing its A/B model for in-person learning for all students not remaining virtual on Monday.
At its meeting later this month, the Greene County School Board will consider a full-time in-person return for students in schools where a minimum distance of three feet can be maintained.
In both districts school buildings have been open for in-person instruction to certain groups of students such as special education students and the youngest students on a limited basis.
Rollins said fewer students on buses also helps bus drivers supervise.
“It makes it just a bit easier,” she said. “We have been taking precautions like having hand sanitizer on each bus and asking students to use it, and students are required to wear masks. It makes it a bit easier to monitor that with smaller groups.”
Rollins said with kindergarten students attending on a staggered schedule, so few students have been riding the bus that they are able to each have their own seat.
“We wouldn’t be able to do that if we go back,” Rollins said. “It will be a bit more difficult the more kids we have on the bus once we move to the AB schedule or full time, but we will keep the assigned seats.”
“More people will make more problems, but we just have to deal with it with the masks, hand washing and assigned seats,” Greene County Schools’ Assistant Director of Operations and Student Services George Frye said.
Siblings who live in the same household will be placed together in seating arrangements, which will help with contact tracing in the event of a positive COVID-19 case.
While some protocols are new, Greene County Schools bus driver William Brobeck said many aspects of his job have not changed and that safety is a top concern, pandemic aside.
“All but wearing a mask, the job is still the same,” Brobeck said. “We’ve still got to pick the kids up and keep them safe.”
In addition to drivers and students wearing masks, both districts have implemented more stringent and frequent daily and weekly cleaning measures and installed hand sanitizing stations on each bus for students to use as they get on.
Bus routes will also change.
“Usually I would have the same route every day, but now that will be different and I’ll have two routes,” Greeneville City Schools bus driver Ben Benko said.
Frye said routes for Greene County school buses are being adjusted based on the students returning to in-person learning and whether they are scheduled to attend on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, but being short staffed may affect timing.
“Being short some bus drivers, this is going to change some pick-up times,” Frye said. “We want parents to understand that we will get their kids to school safely, but there may be some timing changes until we can get stabilized.”
During an ongoing nationwide shortage of school bus drivers, Greene County Schools has been seeking drivers since before the start of the pandemic, but Frye said some drivers left their jobs this year for personal reasons that could have to do with concerns related to COVID-19.
Frye said the district lacks six drivers to be fully staffed for all 67 bus routes. Some of the district’s custodial staff act as substitute bus drivers when needed, but Frye said while this is helpful, more full-time drivers are needed.
For anyone interested in becoming a bus driver, Frye said the district helps with the training process, which can take up to six weeks.
“It depends on if they come in with a CDL license,” Frye said. “There’s a written test, a driving test and they have to pass a drug test. It’s quite a procedure, but we’ll help them.”
Rollins said Greeneville City Schools is fully staffed with 13 full-time drivers, a full-time mechanic and eight substitute drivers.
“I would love to have more substitute drivers just because you always need them and drivers are very hard to find,” Rollins said.
Brobeck said his routes on the first day back to school on the hybrid model Thursday went smoothly.
“I’ve been driving the same kids for years,” Brobeck said. “They’ve already been talked to and they know what to do and they all automatically went to their seats.”
Benko said he has had no issues so far either.
“It was a concern for me to make sure the kindergartners wear a mask, but it seems like they’re all used to it,” Benko said. “They wear the masks with no problem. It all seems to be going really well.”
“I think most kids understand the protocols and the risk, and they understand what they have to do to get back to school and see their friends,” Rollins said. “I think it’ll take probably the first couple weeks to get it down, but that’s normal to have a little learning curve.”
“Everybody is working diligently to deal with this issue, and we’re all making changes to do what’s best for the safety of the students during these unprecedented times,” Frye said. “Everybody has to make it fit to their needs to the best of their ability.”
“A lot of this is common sense to try to protect each other,” Brobeck said. “We all just have to work together to try to keep everybody safe.”