Developments continue in the Greene County court system as officials respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Staff and judges continue their work rescheduling cases to later dates, Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said Sunday.
“All cases left in March have been reset, except for a few matters,” Shepard said.
Rescheduling procedures in each court include:
CRIMINAL COURT
- the resetting of cases to 9 a.m. May 8 for defendants who are out on bond and have an arraignment set for March 31.
- resetting court hearings and pleas to May 1 that were scheduled for March 30 and 31.
- resetting any Criminal Court show cause hearings to 1 p.m. May 5 for all hearings set in March.
GENERAL SESSIONS, JUVENILE AND CIVIL COURTS
- rescheduling of all cases for the three courts has been completed, and an Order of Continuance from Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. has been mailed out to all parties involved.
GCSD, TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL CITATIONS
- All citations have been rescheduled, and letters with new court dates have been mailed.
- To pay a citation, call the Circuit Court clerk’s office and payment can be taken over the phone. Payments can also be made at courtfeepay.com. Payments can be mailed to 101 S. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
“If you have cash for a payment, we ask that you get a money order and mail that to the office,” Shepard said.
MAILING, PHONE CONTACT INFORMATION
- Circuit Court Clerk’s Office (423) 798-1760, (423) 798-1761, (423) 798-1764 - jury line after 5 p.m.
- (mailing address): 101 South Main St., Greeneville TN, 37743.
- Fax: (423) 798-1763.
EMAIL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS BY COURT TYPE
Questions or requests should be emailed by court types. To make online payments, email courtfeepay.com.
For questions relating to specific courts, email chris@greenecourts.com.
Questions related to different court types can be submitted through the below email addresses:
whitney@greenecourts.com - General Sessions Court
braiden@greenecourts.com - Bookkeeping
penney@greenecourts.com - Criminal Court
tonya@greenecourts.com - Circuit Court
lindsey@greenecourts.com - Juvenile Court
pamela@greenecourts.com - Civil and Juvenile courts
debbie@greenecourts.com - Civil Court
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS MONDAY
Bailey said Saturday in an email that several inmates will be brought Monday morning from the jail to the General Sessions courtroom for preliminary hearings.
The court will observe the precautionary policy of having 10 or fewer people in the courtroom at any given time.
“We plan to have only one or two (defendants) in the courtroom at a time. We are doing arraignments and guilty pleas via video,” Bailey said.
Witnesses will remain in the hall or outside until called into the courtroom, he said.
OTHER INFORMATION
Shepard also relayed other courthouse and legal procedure-related information.
“It is very important that all parties that have an attorney stay in contact with them,” he said.
The Greene County Courthouse will remain open, “but we are limiting access to essential parties only. Card payments and mailings are the preferred method of payment at this time,” he said.
“I urge everyone to call my office before coming to the courthouse. We may be able to resolve your issue over the phone. We have email and fax capabilities to assist with document requests,” Shepard said.
TEMPORARY STAFF REDUCTION
In an effort to limit the number of essential Circuit Court Clerk’s office personnel in the courthouse, Shepard said Saturday he has reduced staffing “in an effort to maintain the 10 people or less in a group suggestion by officials.”
Shepard said employees may receive emails or messages pertaining to court cases from home if the need arises, but will not conduct any office business from home.
Five Circuit Court Clerk’s office employees are currently off.
“Out of 12 office employees, I employ a night clerk that will continue her duties signing warrants when needed after hours. Other employees will rotate out on a schedule,” Shepard said.
Shepard has asked court clerks who sign warrants after office hours to not let police officers in their homes.
“Officers should swear to warrants through the storm door or at a distance. Officers will sign the warrants with their own pens, and my clerks will sign what they need to inside with their own pen,” he said. "I ask that they sanitize their pens and wash their hands each time.”
Shepard said his office staff “had worked so hard resetting cases and getting things caught up, it had me in a position that I can operate at fewer employees to reduce person-to-person contact within the office.”
Shepard can call employees back to work as needed.
“We still have Criminal Court matters and General Sessions cases, and I have scheduled time off accordingly,” Shepard said.
LESS COURTHOUSE TRAFFIC
Courthouse traffic has “slowed down” in the last week, Shepard said.
“If we have time for spring cleaning and file moving, we’re going to do that also,” he said. “Everyone is taking this situation seriously, (both) employees and customers.
"I am very proud of my entire staff for the way they have joined together and helped each other out during this time," Shepard said. "It was a daunting task for my staff rescheduling the enormous amount of cases that were rescheduled, while still serving the public with friendly and efficient work ethics.”
The justice system must remain in operation as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic takes shape.
“Sessions court cannot stop. People will get arrested. And these people, like everyone else, have rights, and our judges make sure those rights are protected.” Shepard said.