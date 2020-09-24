Save the Children has announced a new weekly food box distribution to take place for the next five weeks at several Greene County elementary schools.
Boxes will be available to families of Greene County Schools students and will contain 10-12 pounds of produce, five to six pounds of protein, dairy and a gallon of milk, according to a flyer from Save the Children. Boxes will be free of charge.
Distributions will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.
On Wednesdays, Sept. 30 through Oct. 28, the drive-through pick-up distributions will take place at:
- Nolachuckey Elementary School, 8-9 a.m.
- Camp Creek Elementary School, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- Chuckey Elementary School, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Doak Elementary School, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
On Thursdays, Oct. 1 through Oct. 29, Save the Children will distribute food at:
- Mosheim Elementary School, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- Baileyton Elementary School, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Families may attend whichever distribution is most convenient for them.
The food is provided through a grant with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Creation Gardens, according to the flyer.