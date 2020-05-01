The rain on Wednesday evening did not keep 14 members of Indivisible Greene County, including Tammy Laws, left and Brenda Cutshaw, from expressing their appreciation to staff members of Greeneville Community Hospital East. The members gathered in the evening during shift change with their signs expressing appreciation to the health care workers at the hospital. This is the second event the organization has held to show appreciation to those working on the front line in the coronavirus pandemic. A few weeks ago, the organization had a parade of cars that went by several essential businesses such as grocery stores and banks to say “thank you” to their employees.