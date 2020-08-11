Director of Greene County Schools David McLain said he has reported a scam fundraiser involving an individual going door-to-door claiming to collect money for Greene County Schools.
Greene County Schools does not raise funds in this manner, McLain said.
McLain said the person who reported the issue to him also said that the individual conducting the fraudulent fundraiser drove a car with out-of-state tags.
Anyone who receives such a visit should report it to the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 798-1800.