Greene County Schools students will return to in-person instruction four days per week beginning Monday, while Greeneville City Schools will return to in-person instruction on a four-day schedule beginning Feb. 22.
Director of Schools David McLain told the Greene County Board of Education Thursday that Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day district-wide, and the full-time virtual learning option continues to be available.
Currently, students in both districts attend classes in-person two days each week and learn virtually the rest of the week, unless they’ve chosen an all-virtual schedule.
The Greeneville City Board of Education added a discussion and review of the district’s learning mode to its agenda Thursday evening and voted 4-1 in favor of a return to in-person instruction for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students not enrolled in the district’s full-time virtual program EDGE.
Board member Pam Botta cast the only dissenting vote.
During discussion, Botta said she had concerns about students social distancing after not seeing each other for an extended period of time and that she agreed with the plan initially proposed by Director of Schools Steve Starnes, which involved a phased return, with grades 6-12 remaining on the hybrid schedule into March.
“As a former middle school teacher, I agree with what Mr. Starnes said about starting the older ones later. It’s hard to keep middle schoolers apart on a regular basis, much less when they’ve not seen each other,” Botta said. “When they all come back together, I’m afraid we might see a bigger occurrence later. I would rather start slower to maybe finish the school year all together.”
Board member Josh Quillen made the motion, which passed, for all students not participating in EDGE to return on Feb. 22.
“I just feel like — from talking to students, teachers that have reached out to me, community people and parents — I feel like that schedule would give them a little bit of a sigh of relief,” Quillen said.
“A couple of teachers reached out to me wanting to start on Monday,” board member Crystal Hirschy said.
Friday will remain a virtual learning day for all students while facilities are deep cleaned.
Starnes said that some district employees began receiving their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 2 and that he also received his first dose on Thursday.
“Many employees have shared that they are currently in the pipeline, and it appears that the majority of employees who wish to receive the vaccine can do so by the end of February as long as supply remains stable,” Starnes said.
The board also voted Thursday evening to continue Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) leave for employees through the end of March.
In other business the Greeneville City Schools board also approved purchases of nine new Boxlight interactive whiteboards to replace some old ones at Greeneville Middle and Tusculum View Elementary schools and a school bus.
The 42-passenger special education bus, equipped with air conditioning and seat belts, will replace one that is on schedule to be replaced.
The board also approved an employee cellphone replacement project to upgrade employees’ devices and a five-year contract with Ricoh for the district’s printing software and machinery.
The board also accepted the audited financial statements for 2020, which had no findings.