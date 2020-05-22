With classrooms closed since March due to COVID-19, schools have had to improvise many aspects of the typical spring semester, including end-of-year commemorations and celebrations. Teachers at local schools including Tusculum View Elementary School gave students a social distancing celebratory send off in the form of a parade instead of the usual festivities. Teachers congregated at the school on Thursday, which was the official last day of school, to form a procession following the buses on their routes. With teachers on the buses and in cars between the buses, the teachers honked horns, waved and said goodbye to their students in a different way than usual. “We wanted to have some closure to the end of the year for students and teachers,” said Tusculum View Principal Dr. Lana Luttrell. “They’re grieving the end of the year, and this is a way for teachers and students to say goodbye.” Luttrell said students that don’t ride the bus and their families were invited to the Greene County Fairgrounds for their send off.