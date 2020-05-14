The Sea Ray plant in Greeneville, which manufactures molded fiberglass boat parts, will close its doors permanently in July.
The announcement was made Tuesday, Lee Gordon, director of global communications and public relations for Brunswick, Sea Ray’s parent company, said in an email on Wednesday.
The Greeneville Sea Ray facility employs roughly 90 people, according to Gordon.
Employees have been offered opportunities to relocate, which some have indicated they will take, and Gordon stated that those employees will be assisted in the move.
Brunswick’s human resources department is working with employees this week on relocation details, Gordon stated.
The closure is part of a plan, which has been accelerated due to the economic impacts of COVID-19, to consolidate boat group operations currently conducted at the Greeneville plant to other manufacturing facilities.
Operations from the Greeneville Sea Ray plant, located at 790 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, will be consolidated into the company’s primary manufacturing facilities in Tellico, Tennessee, and Florida “to make better use of expanded capacity and capabilities at those primary boat manufacturing facilities,” Gordon stated.
There is what Gordon called an “orderly transition plan” to move the boat components currently manufactured in Greeneville such as arches and hardtops to the other plants. This is expected to take 60 days, to finish on July 13, and after it is completed the leased building will be vacated.
“COVID-19 has had an impact on order demand across the entire marine industry and, as a result, we are making the transition now to make the most efficient use of excess capacity in the other two facilities,” Gordon stated.