A second Greene County nursing home has confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, according to a weekly state report on the virus at long-term care facilities, and another county resident has died.
Life Care Center of Greeneville is listed as having two residents and three staff members infected with the virus in the report compiled by the Tennessee Department of Health. The facility houses 106 residents.
Signature Healthcare of Greeneville, which first reported cases earlier this month, is listed as having 71 residents and 41 staff members infected. Both numbers increased by more than 30 from last week. Four residents at the facility have died from the virus — one more than in the previous report — and 19 have recovered, according to the data. Signature houses 108 residents.
Overall, cases of the coronavirus in Greene County increased by 16 in the state Health Department’s daily report on Friday. That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 685. Of those, 462 are listed as active cases, with 213 people recovered.
A 10th person has died from COVID-19 in Greene County, according to the state report. That death is one of 1,549 across the state attributed the virus.
According to the state Health Department, 140,844 people across Tennessee have now been infected with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that more than 5.5 million people have been infected across the country, and more than 173,000 have died from it.
As schools have begun reopening, Tennessee had 2,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in children ages 5 to 18 during the past two weeks, according to state data.
So far, 131 of Tennessee’s roughly 140 public schools have restarted, with 129 districts operating or planning to run on a hybrid model. Most of those are opening in person with a virtual option, according to Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
Eighteen districts are operating fully remotely, and nine individual schools were closed due to at least one COVID-19 case, Schwinn says.
Republican Gov. Bill Lee says his administration is asking federal officials how specific Tennessee can get in disclosing cases of COVID-19 in schools. School districts currently have the choice of releasing information on cases on their own.