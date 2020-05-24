Young ladies beaming in elegant formal dresses, their escorts straightening ties, cameras flashing and lots of smiles as friends greeted and joked with each other — typical scenes of prom night.
However, these scenes were part of an event that none of the high school seniors and their dates who attended United Prom 2020 on Saturday evening could have envisioned two months ago when the coronavirus pandemic started bringing normal life to a halt.
For high school seniors, the pandemic brought the cancellation of prom dances at each of the local schools. But the news of the cancellations also brought together individuals in the community in a volunteer effort to provide the seniors with a special evening to enjoy one of the traditional milestones of the final year of high school.
Those efforts were appreciated by the more than 100 high school students who attended the free “drive-in” prom event at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
“This is great,” said Maggie Elkins from North Greene High School. “We appreciate what people have done.”
While the event was not the same as a prom dance, Gracie Weems, also from North Greene, said she was appreciative the organizers wanted to give them something special.
Allison Reaves, a South Greene senior who served as DJ for the radio portion, said she was glad to see the number of people who had come out to the event.
Although she was disappointed when her prom was canceled, Reaves said she was happy to see how people in the community came together for the seniors.
“It shows how good people are in this community,” she said. “It is so nice to have people coming out to do this for us.”
While it was not a traditional dance, the high school students made the prom event their own as they formed a line in the large parking lot at the gate near the arena area off Jeff Woods Memorial Drive.
Some of those in pickups sat in their beds, others sat on their trunks or in the backs of their SUVs with the rear doors up. One group of friends enjoyed the perfect late spring evening with the top down on their convertible.
Cherish Rooney, who was sitting with friends on the trunk of her car, said she found the United Prom event to be more relaxing than her experience at the prom last year and its crowd.
“This is nice to be able to just hang out with friends,” she said.
The first attendees arrived shortly before 7 p.m. through two sets of balloons in the colors of all five high schools placed at the entrance to the parking lot.
After getting a “swag bag” of gifts made possible by a number of community businesses sponsoring the event, vehicles were then directed to drive to the main stage at the fairgrounds, where professional photos were taken of couples or groups of friends. A selfie booth also gave them the opportunity for some fun photos.
As couples and groups returned to their vehicles after having photos taken, they drove back to the parking lot where they formed a line to enjoy the special ‘80s music on the local Jewel FM radio station, play interactive games on their smartphones led by DJ Robbie Britton and enjoy hanging out with their friends.
For the “drive-in” prom event, participants stayed in their vehicles to adhere to guidelines to help prevent spread of the coronavirus and could only get out of their vehicles to go to the restrooms.
More than a dozen volunteers were on hand to welcome students, take photos and direct them to the parking lots or restrooms.
Bringing some joy to the high school students during a challenging time was the goal of the volunteers and Amy Rose, who initially had the idea for the drive-in event after hearing Gov. Bill Lee provide suggestions about using a drive-in concept for graduations during a press conference.
“I’m a morning person,” she said. “I normally wake up happy, but five weeks ago, I woke up sad because the class of 2020 was losing their prom to a virus. With fond memories of my son Matthew’s 2019 senior prom, I knew I had to help in some way.”
Rose said she also knew she could not do it alone.
“One Facebook post was all it took for me to assemble the best group of volunteer leaders who brought along hard-working and caring volunteers,” she continued. “Watching them interact with the kids was so sweet, and the kids were thankful for their time together.”
In addition to the volunteers, Rose said she knew she would need sponsors to provide a free prom event to the seniors, and the community stepped up.
“I am so thankful to our sponsors, law enforcement, emergency personnel, and everyone who donated their time and efforts to make this happen for our kids," she said.