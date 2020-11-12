The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office Thursday announced a settlement with DOC Disinfectant LLC, known as DOC, for making allegedly deceptive and misleading claims related to its cleaning products and services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its complaint, the state says the Kentucky-based company claimed its products and services were U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Environmental Protection Agency approved, could eliminate COVID-19 and protect against the virus on surfaces for up to 90 days.
On its website, DOC also presented the logos of well-known, recognizable companies like Panda Express, Sweetgreen, Charter Communications, McDonald’s, and iHeartRadio. Most confirmed they never worked with DOC or approved the use of their logos, a news release said.
Following a May 19 letter from Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, the company continued to imply on its website that its cleaning solution could protect against COVID-19. DOC has a regional office in Nashville.
“We don’t want to see well-meaning individuals and businesses, which are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, misled into using products or services that cannot do what this company has claimed. This office will act to enforce laws that protect consumers from this sort of behavior,” Slatery said in a news release.
The lawsuit was brought under the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act of 1977. It was filed Nov. 4.
The settlement requires DOC Disinfectant, which denies any wrongdoing, to pay $5,000. It is also prevented from:
- making any deceptive or misleading claims that products or services are effective against COVID-19;
- falsely representing to consumers that any product or service has EPA or FDA approval;
- falsely representing to consumers that any product or service has the approval of the attorney general of any state;
- falsely representing to consumers that any product or service has the approval of the Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture or department of agriculture of any state;
- falsely representing to consumers that DOC Disinfectant provides service to any persons or entities.
To read the complaint and the Agreed Final Judgment, go online to https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-49-complaint-afj.pdf