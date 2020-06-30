The number of people with COVID-19 in Greene County has increased by seven in the past two days.
The total number of cases in Greene County since the pandemic began now stands at 81 with 23 active cases, according to Monday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
On Saturday, Greene County’s total was 74 according to the state. A report from the Department of Health was not provided Sunday due to technical difficulties.
The number of active cases locally has more than doubled since last Thursday, when the county had the largest number of new cases reported for a 24-hour period. On June 25, there were 11 active cases and eight new cases were reported for that day.
Greene County’s total cases remained the same for almost the first two weeks of this month before one new case was reported June 13. The number of cases a week ago was 56.
The additional local cases are among the 2,125 new cases reported Monday across Tennessee. The total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began is 42,297.
According to the state report, there were 35 new deaths from the virus on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 592. Two people have died from the virus in Greene County.
The number of people who have recovered from the virus statewide is 25,599, according to the state Department of Health. Fifty-five people have recovered from the virus in Greene County.
Greene County is not the only county in the region that had an increase in cases.
Hamblen County, which was declared a hotspot for the virus by the state last week, added 23 new cases to bring its total to 204, according to the state report. Washington County’s total increased by seven to 128. Those two counties are the only immediately neighboring counties to Greene that have more than 100 cases.
Sullivan County, the most populous county in Northeast Tennessee, had four new cases reported Monday. In that county, 87 cases have been reported since the pandemic began with 11 currently active.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.