Many local, state and federal offices will be closed on Monday as the nation pauses to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The Greene County Courthouse, the Courthouse Annex and Greeneville Town Hall will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. The James H. Quillen U.S. District Courthouse will also close Monday.
Offices such as the local Department of Human Services and the Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed Monday.
The Greene County Health Department will also be closed, and there will be no COVID-19 testing available from the Greene County Health Department on Monday.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will also be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.
As a federal holiday there will be no mail service on Monday by the U.S. Postal Service and the Post Office service windows will be closed.
Offices of the Greeneville Light & Power System will be closed on Monday, as will the Greeneville Water Commission.
The local YMCA and Boys & Girls Club will also be closed on Monday.
Garbage services will operate on a regular schedule Monday.
Also open on a regular schedule will be Greeneville Public Works, the Greeneville/Greene County Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill.
The Greeneville Sun will publish its Monday edition at the regular time.