Recommendations to wear masks in daily life keeps people safe but is making communication for D/deaf and hard of hearing individuals even harder, a release says. Volunteers are being sought to sew masks that include clear panels so that the D/deaf and hard of hearing community can read lips and see facial expressions for tone and ASL cues.
There are two options:
1. Cloth masks with clear panel. The masks need to be in a tightly-woven cotton like a quilting cotton and in a solid color. Patterns are too distracting. A thin vinyl material for the clear panel is recommended.
2. Simple cloth mask with no panel but made from lightweight vinyl with cloth edges.
For more information and patterns visit www.bridgesfordeafandhh.org/masks-for-deaf-hard-of-hearing.