South Greene High School students will study in a 100% virtual format for the last week of school before Christmas break due to COVID-19-related staffing issues.
Director for Greene County Schools David McLain made the announcement during Thursday’s school board meeting.
“I have learned today that we’re having some major issues at South Greene High School in reference to staffing,” McLain said. “This has left me with no option but to put SGHS on 100% virtual for the week of Dec. 14-18 until after the Christmas break.”
McLain said that in the COVID-19 case tracking within the district, staffing issues or increases of 10 new cases per school in a day would cause a school to go virtual.
The first day of instruction after Christmas break is Jan. 6, which will be a virtual learning day for all students, and the first day back for in-person instruction will be Jan. 7.
McLain also recommended the extension of Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) benefits through March 31, 2021. By law the benefits expire on Dec. 31.
“This is just a tribute to show our appreciation for the hard work the’ve done,” McLain said.
The board voted to approve the extension of those benefits, including the 80 hours of paid sick leave for employees who have to stay home in quarantine or isolation, for Greene County Schools employees.
The board also approved bids for the sale of both West Pines and Sunnyside school properties as sold by auction on Saturday.
The board also voted to authorize McLain and Chuckey-Doak Middle School Principal Steve Broyles to negotiate a cost for the school system to buy a plot of land on Chuckey Doak Road.
Broyles presented a proposal for safety checks involving a pedestrian-only area and additional parking for programming at Chuckey-Doak Middle and High schools.
With the school board’s vote, Broyles and McLain may determine a cost to buy the property and then return to the board for further discussion.
The board also heard a presentation from STEM Coach Felicia Strayhorn on the federal grant funding awarded to the district for STEM programming at the middle school level. The district received a Middle School STEM Start-Up grant in the amount of $18,196 to be split among the district’s four middle schools.
“We are going through the process of learning what a true STEM school looks like,” Strayhorn said, with the goal of earning the designation from the state in the future for North Greene Middle School.
The meeting Thursday evening was newly appointed school board member for the 6th District Mark Rothe’s first with the Greene County Board of Education.
Rothe was appointed in November by the Greene County Commission to fill the seat of the late Clark Justis, who died from COVID-19 in October.
The next meeting of the Greene County Board of Education will be at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Greene Technology Center.