Talking to their children about COVID-19 and answering their questions can be another source of anxiety caused by the coronavirus for many parents.
But, while it can be a daunting aspect of the pandemic, parents play an important role in how their children understand the illness, according to Amanda Ward, child life manager at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.
“The best way to talk to your child about the coronavirus is to be honest with them and break down the information in a way that is developmentally appropriate for them in words and language they can understand,” Ward said.
Limiting a child’s screen time, whether it is watching news reports on television or reading information on social media and from other online sources, is recommended, she said.
Watching news and updates about COVID-19 helps keep parents informed, and they can then filter down the information to youngsters in an understandable way, she said.
“It is really important to tell children as much as they can know,” Ward continued. “Children have very imaginative ways of thinking. We want to be honest with them and provide them with information that it is truth.”
Parents should also make sure they understand the facts versus what may be hearsay or rumor so they can share only factual information with their children.
The virus has many unknowns and uncertainties, and parents can help lessen their children’s fears both through the information they share and explaining how measures such as social distancing and staying at home are to ensure their safety, Ward continued.
“It is really important to share with our children that it is our job as parents to protect them, and that is what we are doing by keeping them inside and social distancing,” she said. “That is why we are not going to the movies or the mall. It is only for their protection and to keep them safe.”
OFFERING REASSURANCE
The Centers for Disease Control also offer similar tips for talking to children and how to watch for signs of stress and anxiety caused by the coronavirus.
Signs of stress in children can differ, but parents are encouraged to watch for behavior changes such as excessive crying or irritation in younger children, returning to behaviors they have outgrown, irritability or “acting out” behavior in older children and teens, difficulty with attention and concentration and avoidance of activities enjoyed in the past.
One way to help reassure children is to allow them to participate in the measures to limit the virus and teach them to clean their hands often with soap and water or hand sanitizer, avoid people who are sick, and to stay at least six feet away from people when they are out in public.
Keeping regular routines will also be beneficial in lessening anxiety for children, the CDC stated. With schools closed, parents are encouraged to create a schedule for learning activities, with breaks for relaxing and fun activities.
The transition to being at home will be different for preschoolers, K-5, middle school students, and high school students. Parents should talk to their children about expectations in learning at home and making the adjustment to being at home all the time.
Although children may not have seen schoolmates and friends for several weeks, the CDC recommends against scheduling any in-person playdates. To stay connected, children should talk to their friends in a supervised phone call or video chat.
The CDC encourages parents to have their children play outside and to take walks or bike rides with them to stay active. While playing outside, children should practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from someone who is not in their household.
Similarly to adults, the CDC recommends that children who are 2 years of age and older should wear a cloth face mask or covering if they go into a community setting.
The CDC also urges parents to launder items such as washable plush toys and clean and disinfect toys as well as high-touch areas inside the home, such as doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, tables, hard-backed chairs, desks, toilets and sinks.