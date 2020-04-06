Local residents are reacting positively to a Facebook post by Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt asking the public to follow Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendations to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Holt and other area law enforcement officials issued pleas to residents asking that they stay at home unless absolutely necessary and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that call for social distancing and other measures to forestall the spread of COVID-19.
Holt and Greeneville Police Department Chief Tim Ward have said officers will investigate violations of Lee’s order, but take a low-key approach in doing so.
Lee signed an executive order Thursday requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.
Lee wrote in a letter last week to law enforcement and elected officials that it is his “hope and expectation” that Tennessee residents would comply with earlier executive orders strongly urging the public to stay at home.
“I ask you to utilize sound judgment, restraint and discretion to first educate and warn your local businesses and establishments in order to provide them all reasonable opportunity to comply,” Lee wrote officials.
Enforcement methods should be used “as a last and final option only.” Lee wrote.
Every resident of Greene County is affected by COVID-19, Holt posted on Facebook.
“We are all trying to get through this mess. With that said, the governor requests that everyone stay home to prevent further spread of this nasty virus. We ask that you all adhere to his recommendations of staying home and no large gatherings,” Holt wrote.
He wrote that the Greene County Sheriff’s Department “does not have the will or manpower to force you to stay home. We are not issuing 'essential passes'. Please ask yourself this as you walk out your door: ‘Do I need to do this and am I putting others at risk by going out?’”
“Please think about others, as well as yourself, and please be nice to each other. We thank every one of the essential workers of Greene County,” Holt wrote.
Citizen comments were almost all positive to the sheriff’s Facebook post.
“Y'all be safe out there. Thanks for everything you all are doing at the sheriff's office,” one person wrote.
“Staying home will keep the spreading down,” another comment said.
“And stop taking your whole family out to ‘shop.’ One person, one list, one store. Get in get out. And don't get more than you need,” anther person added.
Another person summed up the feelings of many in a comment in response to Holt’s post:
“Thank you all for everything you are doing while trying to protect us. May we all just do our own part as well,” it said.