Shrine Meeting Canceled May 1, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Shrine Club Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, May 7, has been cancelled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Hometown Heroes: Daniel Chandler Sharon Davis (Died: April 25, 2020) Charges Filed Against Pair After Vehicle Pursuit Food Distribution Event Set For Saturday Ronald E. Farmer (Died: April 24, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.