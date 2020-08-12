Signature Healthcare announced in a news release Wednesday that 38 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with three of those residents dying from the illness.
"Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville recognizes, as the numbers rise throughout the county and fears grow in our community, the probability for misinformation and rumor is high," the release stated.
"Therefore, we would like to clarify our current numbers. As of the release of this statement, our Greenville facility has had 38 positive residents, and 10 positive staff. Out of that number, one resident and four staff have recovered. Staff who experience symptoms and test positive for the virus do not return to work until they have been medically cleared.
"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville confirms the loss of three of its beloved residents, the majority of whom passed at partnering hospitals after a considerable amount of time at those facilities. However, regardless of where they passed, every one of our residents is like family and the loss is nothing short of devastating for all of us."
A representative of Signature Healthcare confirmed that the three deaths referenced were people who had tested positive for the virus.
As a result of the numbers within the facility, Signature of Greeneville is creating a specialized COVID-19 unit, the release stated. Signature HealthCARE has created similar units in almost four dozen of its facilities nationwide with the acknowledgement of the Centers for Disease Control.
Greeneville’s COVID-19 unit will be isolated with barrier systems in place, separating it from the rest of the facility. It will also have a separate air system, supplies, food, its own entrance, and dedicated staff who work on the COVID-19 unit only.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided and worn per CDC guidelines. Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville has consulted with its infectious disease physician and infectious disease nurse on board, who have been providing guidance on this transition and who will be monitoring its implementation and operations. If at any time a physician determines a resident needs a higher level of care, they will be treated at one of our partnering hospitals.
Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville’s fight against the transmission of this virus started early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated.
Signature employed a facility-wide testing strategy at select facilities, testing all residents and staff when the first COVID-19 positive case surfaced. This strategy came recommended by Signature’s infectious disease physicians as a way to quickly identify the scope of the virus in a facility, knowing that positive persons can be asymptomatic, and then work swiftly to contain any further spread.
Currently, Greeneville tests facility staff once every seven days, per the mandates by the Tennessee Department of Health and Gov. Bill Lee. As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the facility will continue repeat viral testing of all previously negative residents once a week, until testing identifies no new cases of the virus in residents or staff for a period of 14 days.
The responsible parties for each of the residents have been called and those affected the most by the upcoming unit were the first to know about this decision. In addition, a family hotline has been created to provide updated information to our resident’s responsible parties. Many families and stakeholders have responded positively in relation to our efforts, the release stated.
"Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville wants to assure our residents, families, and staff that we continue to take every precaution possible and follow the strict guidelines of the CDC and other controlling government agencies," the release stated.
Those guidelines include screening all stakeholders and residents daily for symptoms of the virus, utilizing the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) including gloves and masks, and using alternate methods of communication for families, including telehealth, social media, and the mailing of cards and letters.
"Most importantly, we would like to say, 'thank you' for all of the positive cards, emails, lunches, snacks, gifts and other items the community has sent to our facility," the release stated. "All are noticed and greatly appreciated by residents and our staff."