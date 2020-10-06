Greene County has 16 more cases of the coronavirus among its residents, according to an update Monday from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The 16 new cases were recorded in the state Department of Health’s daily update of COVID-19 data for counties. The average of new cases in Greene County for the past 14 days is 7.7, a decline from the 12.9 recorded in the prior 14 days.
People with active cases of the virus on Monday totaled 96, up 13 from Sunday, according to the state report.
The difference came in the addition of three people to the number of inactive/recovered cases of the virus, now 1,086 for the county.
No new deaths from the virus were reported on Monday for the county in the state report. Forty-eight people have died locally from COVID-19.
Two more people from Greene County were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, according to Department of Health data. There have been 86 people locally that have required hospital care due to the virus.
On Monday, there were 94 people hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities with COVID-19, according to the health system’s daily COVID-19 Scorecard. Six people were hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms and were awaiting test results.
Nineteen of the people hospitalized are in intensive care units and 10 of those are on ventilators.
Over the past seven days, there were 113.4 tests conducted per day in Greene County. The percentage of people who tested positive was 6.9% for the period, according to data from the state. The percentage of positive results over the past seven days in the region served by Ballad Health was 8.8%, according to the health system’s COVID-19 scorecard.
The Greene County cases are among the 162 new cases reported Monday for the counties in Northeast Tennessee. Hamblen County had the most new cases in the region with 29, one of four counties with more than 20 new cases. Sullivan County had 28, Washington had 24 and Hawkins had 23.
Sullivan County has the most active cases in the region with 265 with Washington at 249. Greene County has the fifth highest number of active cases in the region.
On Monday, 2,489 new cases of the virus were reported statewide while deaths increased by 20. Since the pandemic began, 203,699 Tennesseans have tested positive for the virus and 2,597 people have died.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.