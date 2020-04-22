Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein are leading a bipartisan group of 27 attorneys general in urging the telecommunications industry to make further commitments to protect consumers who are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The attorneys general are calling upon the Federal Communications Commission for support in the effort, a news release said.
“During this crisis, Americans are relying heavily on the internet and telecommunications systems for work and school, and to stay informed and safe. Access to these systems is critical,” the release said.
For millions of workers now facing unanticipated economic circumstances as a result of this crisis, “any disruption in these systems has the potential to have a devastating impact on their safety, education, and work,” the release said.
“We appreciate the quick initial action of the FCC and telecommunications companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our request builds upon those commitments so they have the intended impact of helping people suffering economically through no fault of their own,” Slatery said.
The FCC announced on March 13 that many companies had pledged for 60 days to not terminate service to residential or small business customers for nonpayment, waive late fees, and open Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them.
“These commitments are commendable, but 60 days is not enough,” the news release said.
In the letter, Attorneys General ask that the companies:
- extend the FCC pledge an additional 90 days,
- use fair and reasonable payment plans,
- reconnect previously disconnected customers,
- expand data caps, and
- educate their customers on the COVID-19 related services they are providing and about COVID-19 related scams.
Slatery and Stein are joined by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Guam, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.