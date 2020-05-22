Allison Reaves, a graduating senior at South Greene High School, will take over the airwaves Saturday night as the radio DJ for United Prom 2020 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
The part-time employee of Radio Greeneville says she plans to be both real and relatable during special programming on The Jewel 95.5 FM WSMG, according to a release from event organizers.
Those who know her won’t be surprised if she also shares positive and uplifting messages for the Class of 2020, whose senior year was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proms were cancelled in March, and like many other girls, Reaves already had her dress, shoes, and even her hairstyle selected.
“I was very disappointed,” she said. “I’m so thankful that the community has put this together for us.”
United Prom 2020 has been planned in just one month as volunteers and sponsors have teamed up to celebrate seniors and their dates, the release stated.
The event follows state guidelines for high school graduations which allow students to drive in and take turns exiting their cars to receive diplomas.
For United Prom 2020, students will take turns exiting their cars onto the red carpet for a free photo sessions at the Fairgrounds Main Stage.
In addition to free prom photos, local sponsorships and donations are providing interactive cell phone games, elaborate prom decorations, and “swag bags” with free goodies like T-shirts, phone accessories, photo frames, and more.
And throughout the night, students can tune to 95.5 FM to hear ‘80s music played by Reaves. The senior has been active in Future Farmers of America and plans to attend the University of Tennessee to study agricultural communications.
For more information on United Prom 2020, including a full list of sponsors, visit www.facebook.com and search the event “United Prom” 2020.