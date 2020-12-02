The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show that was scheduled for Saturday at the East View Recreation Center has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, announced.
All proceeds from the event were to go to the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department for the All-Inclusive playground at Hardin Park and for items to be placed at the new Dog Park at the WT Daniel Park. The event may be rescheduled for the spring of 2021, the announcement said.
For more information on future shows, contact Michael Stevens at 423-607-9566 or 423-538-0202 or visit the Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show page on Facebook.