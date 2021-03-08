Active COVID-19 cases in Greene County stood at 57 on Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The state revised the number of local cases down by two on Saturday, but two new cases included in Sunday's update brought the total number of cases identified during the pandemic locally back up to 7,317.
No deaths or hospitalizations were reported for the county over the weekend. In total 145 local residents have died from the virus and 170 people have required hospital care.
Statewide over the weekend the Department of Health reported 1,312 new cases and nine deaths on Saturday and 1,278 cases and four deaths on Sunday.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.