Fifty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Greene County by the Tennessee Department of Health on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases reported locally since the start of the pandemic to 2,451.
With 55 cases moved to the inactive/recovered category, the number of active cases rose by two Saturday. Greene County currently has 307 active cases, according to the state.
Cases are considered inactive/recovered when 14 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or positive test result, if asymptomatic. There are 2,081 inactive/recovered cases in Greene County.
One person was hospitalized locally for COVID-19 treatment since Friday’s report. A total of 110 Greene County residents have required hospital care for the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Sixty-three Greene County residents have died due to the virus.
The state also reported 91 new cases for Washington County, 77 for Sullivan County, 44 for Hamblen County, 36 for Carter County, 31 each for Hawkins and Cocke counties, and 24 for Unicoi County.
One new death was reported in Unicoi County and two in Sullivan County.
Statewide there were 4,662 new cases reported Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in Tennessee since the start of the pandemic to 305,120. Twenty-five deaths were also reported Saturday, bringing that total to 3,877.