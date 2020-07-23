The state reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Greene County on Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 243.
There are 130 active COVID-19 cases in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health's daily report. A total of 109 people have recovered from the virus, three more than the 106 reported Wednesday by the state. Four people locally have died from the coronavirus, including two within the past week.
In surrounding counties, active coronavirus case totals as of Thursday include Washington with 352, Sullivan with 204, Carter with 184, Cocke with 118 and Hawkins with 99.
Counties with some of the highest active cases in East Tennessee are Hamilton (Chattanooga) with 1,876, Knox with 1,436, Sevier with 398 and Hamblen with 286.
The state Health Department reported a total of 86,987 COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday, an increase of 2,570 from Wednesday.
The agency reported 37 new virus-related deaths between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total in Tennessee to 925.
More than 1.29 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Tennessee. The number tested increased by 32,122 between Wednesday and Thursday.
Nationwide, 142,755 people have died from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. now exceed 3.95 million.
There were six new patients with the coronavirus hospitalized Thursday in Ballad Health facilities in Northeast Tennessee.
On Wednesday, 70 people were hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities with 18 in intensive care and 13 on ventilators, according to Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for the health care system. The total is among the highest for the system thus far in the pandemic. There were 30 people hospitalized Wednesday who were awaiting test results to determine if they have the coronavirus, said Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health.
“We are really at war with this disease,” Deaton said. “The focus really has to be how can we continue to do the right things as a community and a region … such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands. We need to do everything we can to combat this disease.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.