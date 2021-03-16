Greene County currently has 65 active cases, according to Tennessee Department of Health data.
In addition to Monday’s update, the state also released case data for the weekend.
Greene County saw an increase since Friday of 12 new cases, with four reported Saturday, seven on Sunday and one on Monday. One person was hospitalized in the 24 hours covered in Monday’s update.
In total 7,368 cases have been identified locally since the pandemic began, 148 Greene County residents have died and 173 have required hospital care for the virus.
According to the COVID-19 scorecard from Ballad Health on Monday, the region’s positive rate stood at 12.4% on Monday.
There were 67 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, and seven were in the COVID-19 ICU and on ventilators.
Seventy cases have been reported in Sullivan County since Friday, and the active case count there stood at 351 on Monday, according to the state. Washington County had 184 active cases on Monday, after an increase since Friday of 49 cases. Active cases stood at 141 in Cocke County, after 50 new cases were reported for the county since Friday.
The Department of Health reported a statewide positive rate of 7.25%.
Appointments for vaccines administered by the Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
The state is providing vaccines to local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Other vaccination sites can be located using vaccinefinder.org. These sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Ballad Health is providing drive-thru testing at Greeneville Community Hospital West and appointments can be made by calling 833-822-5523 or scheduling on the Ballad Health website. Local CVS Pharmacies are also providing testing and can be scheduled on the CVS website.